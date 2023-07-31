Home » Grumpy and cranky Koubek. A goal after a set-up? I don’t make excuses for that, reports the Plzeň coach
Grumpy and cranky Koubek. A goal after a set-up? I don’t make excuses for that, reports the Plzeň coach

The emotional end of the match between Pilsen and Hradec Králové was also experienced by the home football coach Miroslav Koubek. “In the last seconds, we cannot allow the other team to move into our half,” the experienced coach is annoyed that Hradec equalized at the final 1:1 in the very last action of the match. And the fact that the goal was scored after five minutes of regulation time? he says he doesn’t want to make excuses.

