Gspurning new goalkeeper coach in the national team

The Austrian Football Association (ÖFB) has found a new goalkeeper coach. As the association announced on Thursday, Michael Gspurning will succeed Robert Almer.

The 41-year-old Gspurning, who played three international matches in the senior national team in 2008 and 2009, has been goalie coach at 1. FC Union Berlin since 2017 and will continue to do so. He will now take care of the goalkeepers intensively around the international matches of the ÖFB selection.

“In Michael Gspurning we have managed to sign a modern goalkeeping coach who has international experience. This is a top solution for us. I’m really looking forward to our cooperation and at the same time I’d like to thank Robert Almer again for his work,” said team boss Ralf Rangnick.

Several foreign stations

Gspurning played in Austria for Austria Wien, DSV Leoben SV Pasching. In 2007 he moved abroad, where he worked in Greece and the USA and finally from 2015 in Germany at FC Schalke 04. Gspurning ended his active career in 2017 at 1. FC Union Berlin.

“Personally, I am very happy to be back with the national team and look forward to working with the team and the coaching team. Especially the qualifying games for the European Championship, which will take place in Germany next year. I would like to thank 1. FC Union Berlin for making this commitment possible for me,” explained the Styrian.