GT World Challenge Europe, Valentino Rossi forced to retire at Monza

Two-sided day for BMW. On the one hand there is the joy for the one-two finish in the 3 hours of Monza, the first round of the GT World Challenge Europe 2023 (victory for the Rowe Racing team with Philipp Eng, Marco Wittmann and Nick Yelloly). On the other hand, there is the disappointment of the withdrawal of Valentino Rossi’s crew, forced to abandon the race due to a puncture while Augusto Farfus was at the wheel

The 3 Hours of Monza turns out to be bitter for Rossi. In the first race of the GT World Challenge Europe 2023, held on the famous circuit in Lombardy, Valentino had to retire after just one hour: the BMW number 46 of the WRT team suffered a puncture while Augusto Farfus was driving, a problem caused by some debris left on the asphalt after a contact between other cars. A great bitterness for Valentino, who started from second position on the grid and was therefore stimulated by the prospect of being able to start the championship with an excellent result.