Home » GT World Challenge Europe, Valentino Rossi forced to retire at Monza
Sports

GT World Challenge Europe, Valentino Rossi forced to retire at Monza

by admin
GT World Challenge Europe, Valentino Rossi forced to retire at Monza

Two-sided day for BMW. On the one hand there is the joy for the one-two finish in the 3 hours of Monza, the first round of the GT World Challenge Europe 2023 (victory for the Rowe Racing team with Philipp Eng, Marco Wittmann and Nick Yelloly). On the other hand, there is the disappointment of the withdrawal of Valentino Rossi’s crew, forced to abandon the race due to a puncture while Augusto Farfus was at the wheel

The 3 Hours of Monza turns out to be bitter for Rossi. In the first race of the GT World Challenge Europe 2023, held on the famous circuit in Lombardy, Valentino had to retire after just one hour: the BMW number 46 of the WRT team suffered a puncture while Augusto Farfus was driving, a problem caused by some debris left on the asphalt after a contact between other cars. A great bitterness for Valentino, who started from second position on the grid and was therefore stimulated by the prospect of being able to start the championship with an excellent result.

BMW returns to success after 5 years

Apart from Rossi’s result, BMW can nonetheless celebrate not only for the pole, but also for the victory of the crew made up of Philipp Eng, Marco Wittmann, Nick Yelloly (Rowe Racing team) on the M4 GT3 nr. 98. The German brand had been waiting for success in the GT World Challenge Europe for five years. BMW also took second place with Daniel Harper, Neil Verhagen and Max Hesse. Next stop in Great Britain from 13 to 14 May.

See also  Milan v Monza Pioli: 'De Ketelaere must do more'

The order of arrival in Monza

world-challenge-europe” data-srcjs=”https://widgets.outbrain.com/outbrain.js?i=fabf79ed” data-widget-id=”AR_10″ data-intcmp=”skysport_null_outbrain_null”/>

You may also like

the Philadelphia 76ers qualified for the second round...

The great escape from the burning Sudan, Meloni:...

The French Open night game will start ahead...

Vrba did not notice the applause of Pilsen...

Late goal gives Napoli victory at Juventus

Serie A: Juventus-Naples 0-1 – Football

Gatti slapped Kvaratskhelia but the referee doesn’t whistle...

why did I do this to myself? »

GEICO 500 live updates: Top moments from Talladega...

Eighteen absorbs bitterness. This was not fair from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy