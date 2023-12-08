Gu Ailing, ranked first in the preliminaries of the Freestyle Skiing World Cup Chongli Station, said with a smile, “I’m back home” – Sports – China Engineering Network

Gu Ailing Surpasses Injury, Ranks First in Freestyle Skiing World Cup Preliminaries

Despite dealing with a painful shoulder injury, Chinese Winter Olympics champion Gu Ailing scored the highest in the preliminaries of the FIS Freestyle Skiing and Snowboarding Halfpipe World Cup Chongli Station. Gu Ailing’s impressive score of 94.75 points secured her first place in the preliminaries, advancing her to the finals on the 9th.

The competition, held at Chongli Station in the halfpipe at Yunding Ski Resort, provided a perfect environment for the players. Gu Ailing, who suffered a shoulder injury during training in Austria a week prior, powered through to showcase her skills at the world cup, despite experiencing the impact of the injury during training just two days before the event.

On the first match day, Gu Ailing displayed a relaxed performance, scoring 85.50 as she advanced to the finals. In the second round, she confidently scored 94.75, securing her spot as the top qualifier. “I am playing with an injury this time, and it is a serious injury,” Gu Ailing candidly shared after the preliminaries.

Additionally, Chinese player Zhang Kexin finished fourth in the initial rounds, while Li Fanghui secured third place, positioning them alongside Gu Ailing in the finals on the 9th.

In an inspiring show of resilience, Gu Ailing overcame her injury to excel in the competition, capturing the attention and support of fans. Following her performance, Gu Ailing expressed that despite the injury, her biggest feeling was to “go home.” She highlighted the significant changes and growth she has experienced in the past two years, sharing her newfound confidence at the age of 20.

In related news, Gu Ailing has once again made headlines for her remarkable success off the slopes. According to global female athlete income lists, Gu Ailing ranked third among the world‘s highest-earning female athletes, with a remarkable income of US$20 million. This incredible achievement showcases the commercial value and recognition of Gu Ailing’s outstanding winter sports results.

As Gu Ailing prepares for the finals, her performance and resilience continue to inspire fans and fellow athletes.

