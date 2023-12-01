Gu Ailing serves as global ambassador for the 2024 Gangwon Winter Youth Olympic Games-Sports-China Engineering Network

Gu Ailing Named Global Ambassador for 2024 Gangwon Winter Youth Olympic Games

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, November 30 (Reporter Lu Xingji and Xu Shihao) – The International Olympic Committee has announced that Beijing Winter Olympics champion Gu Ailing has been appointed as the global ambassador for the 2024 Gangwon Winter Youth Olympic Games.

Gu Ailing, who has won 2 gold medals and 1 silver at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and the 2020 Lausanne Winter Youth Olympic Games, is seen as an inspiring role model for young athletes. The International Olympic Committee hopes that her experience as a Winter Youth Olympic champion will inspire the participants of the upcoming Games.

“It is an honor to be appointed as the Global Ambassador of the Gangwon Winter Youth Olympic Games. This event and the values it promotes perfectly align with the message I hope to spread to young people around the world – sport is for everyone, regardless of gender, age, ability, or the region we are in,” Gu Ailing said.

In addition to her ambassadorial duties, Gu Ailing has issued a call to young athletes, emphasizing the unique opportunity that the Winter Youth Olympics provides for learning and building connections with like-minded young people from all over the world.

International Olympic Committee President Bach warmly welcomed Gu Ailing’s “return” to the Winter Youth Olympics, and expressed confidence that her influence as global ambassador would have a profound impact on aspiring young athletes and helps spread the Olympic spirit.

The Gangwon Winter Youth Olympic Games will be held in South Korea from January 19 to February 1, 2024, utilizing facilities from the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.