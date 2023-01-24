Home Sports Gu Ailing won another gold in the FIS World Cup
Sports

Gu Ailing won another gold in the FIS World Cup

Gu Ailing won another gold in the FIS World Cup
Gu Ailing won another gold in the FIS World Cup
2023-01-24 08:49:31.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Gu Ailing and Zhang Kexin of the Chinese team won the championship and the third place in the 2022-2023 FIS Freestyle Skiing U-Shape World Cup in Calgary, Canada on the 21st.

Gu Ailing won the championship with 93.5 points, Canadian Rachel Carker ranked second with 85.5 points, and Zhang Kexin won the bronze with 81.75 points.

The games in Calgary are “back-to-back” events. In the final of the last freestyle skiing U-shaped track skills World Cup held here on the 19th, Gu Ailing won the championship and Zhang Kexin ranked fifth.

In the preliminaries of this game on the 20th, Gu Ailing ranked first with 91 points and Zhang Kexin ranked second with 85.5 points.

In the final on the 21st, Gu Ailing scored no less than 90 points in all three slides, and scored a game-high 93.5 points in the second slide. Both Kaker and Zhang Kexin got their highest score on the first slide, and both made mistakes in trying to challenge better performances on the third slide.

The next World Cup race is planned to be held at the Mammoth Mountain Ski Resort in the United States from February 1st to February 3rd local time.

