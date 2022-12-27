Winner of the Olympic Games, the third highest-paid female athlete in the world, a top student in school, and a perfect score in all subjects, Gu Ailing lived her life like a textbook.

A few days ago, Gu Ailing posted a number of pictures on social media, thanking friends for their support, encouragement and love over the past year, and reviewed many “best moments” won in 2022. In addition, she also announced the good news to fans, “full marks in all courses in the first semester at Stanford.”

The topic of “Gu Ailing’s Stanford score is perfect” was also a hot topic on the Internet, but it also aroused some netizens’ doubts.Some netizens said that her grades are not as good as the full score of 300 in the college entrance examination, and her mother and team carefully planned her course selection and homework.

And these courses are not closed-book exams that require a 1:1 answer. The courses with a score of S are elective courses in physical education, which means pass or pass; the courses with a score of A are equivalent to 90 out of 100. It means more than a score, but these are not the kind of exams in the college entrance examination mathematics.

Some doubts from netizens also made Gu Ailing a little angry. She responded in the comment area: What kind of team can keep up with my work schedule and training rhythm, and at the same time get the full score of Stanford? Please recommend ASAP!

My mom never helped me with my studies and I was exhausted. Also, my course has a perfect score of 100, and above 95 is an A. Only 5% of students will get an A.My grades are 100% achieved by my own efforts, please don’t talk about things you don’t know!thanks