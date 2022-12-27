Home Sports Gu Ailing’s full score at Stanford was questioned, and I responded angrily: Don’t speak out if you don’t know-fast technology-technology changes the future
Sports

Gu Ailing’s full score at Stanford was questioned, and I responded angrily: Don’t speak out if you don’t know-fast technology-technology changes the future

by admin
Gu Ailing’s full score at Stanford was questioned, and I responded angrily: Don’t speak out if you don’t know-fast technology-technology changes the future

Winner of the Olympic Games, the third highest-paid female athlete in the world, a top student in school, and a perfect score in all subjects, Gu Ailing lived her life like a textbook.

A few days ago, Gu Ailing posted a number of pictures on social media, thanking friends for their support, encouragement and love over the past year, and reviewed many “best moments” won in 2022. In addition, she also announced the good news to fans, “full marks in all courses in the first semester at Stanford.”

The topic of “Gu Ailing’s Stanford score is perfect” was also a hot topic on the Internet, but it also aroused some netizens’ doubts.Some netizens said that her grades are not as good as the full score of 300 in the college entrance examination, and her mother and team carefully planned her course selection and homework.

And these courses are not closed-book exams that require a 1:1 answer. The courses with a score of S are elective courses in physical education, which means pass or pass; the courses with a score of A are equivalent to 90 out of 100. It means more than a score, but these are not the kind of exams in the college entrance examination mathematics.

Gu Ailing's full score at Stanford was questioned and I responded angrily: Please don't speak out if you don't know

Some doubts from netizens also made Gu Ailing a little angry. She responded in the comment area: What kind of team can keep up with my work schedule and training rhythm, and at the same time get the full score of Stanford? Please recommend ASAP!

My mom never helped me with my studies and I was exhausted. Also, my course has a perfect score of 100, and above 95 is an A. Only 5% of students will get an A.My grades are 100% achieved by my own efforts, please don’t talk about things you don’t know!thanks

See also  Women's Japanese Tour Nippon Ham Tournament First Round Three Leaders Lu Wanyao Shi Yuting is expected to advance_JPY_Bonus_Results

Gu Ailing's full score at Stanford was questioned and I responded angrily: Please don't speak out if you don't know

Gu Ailing's full score at Stanford was questioned and I responded angrily: Please don't speak out if you don't know

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Ruofeng

You may also like

Tennis restarts from Australia: this is where Sinner,...

Shanghai, Jiangsu, Tianjin, and Beijing win another round...

Eindhoven Official: An agreement has been reached with...

Zamorano: ‘Haaland and Mbappé? There’s a better striker…”

20+9!Yi Jianlian officially passed the milestone of being...

Scarzella takes stock: ‘We look at young people,...

Scarlato: “Respect for all, fear of none! But...

Julian Alvarez’s partner in the storm: children ask...

Gakpo to Liverpool, from PSV for 42 million:...

The smell of gunpowder! Fujian and Guangdong frequently...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy