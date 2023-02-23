Gu Zihao captured Piao Tinghuan in the Go competition of the Three Kingdoms 2023-02-23 12:12:36.0 Source: Xinhuanet

According to the Chinese Weiqi Association, in the 12th game of the 24th “Nongshim Xin Ramen Cup” World Go Team Championship (the “Three Kingdoms Go Challenge Competition”) held online on the 22nd, the Chinese team leader Gu Zihao held the black 247 hands Piao Tinghuan’s 9th dan victory over the South Korean team kept the Chinese team’s hope of competing for the championship.

In the 11th game that ended on the 21st, Park Tinghuan narrowly beat the Chinese team’s Ke Jie 9-dan with a half-eye. He won two consecutive victories and pushed the Chinese team with only the main player Gu Zihao to the edge of a cliff. In the playoffs of the National Go League A not long ago, Park Tinghuan and Gu Zihao once played a game of four victories without a win or loss, and Gu Zihao won after an extra match.

In the match that day, the two sides came out of a relatively novel stereotype in the lower left corner, and the situation was roughly equal. Entering the mid-table battle, after Gu Zihao played black 79 on the right, Piao Tinghuan’s response to white 80 was soft, and then white 82’s choice of dispatching the soliton was also a little doubtful, and he was strongly counterattacked by black 83. Then, the two sides started a robbery fight in the lower right. Gu Zihao chose to capture the upper left corner of the white chess piece, forming a transformation and establishing a greater advantage in one fell swoop. After persisting for nearly a hundred moves, Pu Tinghuan couldn’t find a chance to make a comeback, so he conceded in the middle game.

At present, the five players of the Japanese team have all been eliminated, and the Chinese team has only Gu Zihao left, while the South Korean team still has two players, Byun Sang Yi 9th dan and Shin Zhenzhen 9th dan. Byun Sang-il will take the stage on the 23rd.