Guan Xiaodao and Ren Jiu:Paris Zwolle is brave and Willem II is cold-proof_Lottery_Sina Athletic Storm_Sina.com

Guan Xiaodao Ren Jiu: Paris Zwolle is brave, Herak William II is cold-proof!

[Friday 007]Graf Sharp vs The Hague

Graf Sharp lost to Ein FC in the first round of the play-offs last season, and missed a step further. In fact, Graf Sharp has been able to enter the play-offs in the past two years, but he has never been able to get his wish. This season the team still has a chance to fight for a place in the play-offs, and it is currently 3 points behind Breda in front of them, and the gap is not that big. It is worth noting that Graf Sharp remained unbeaten in the last three rounds with 2 wins and 1 tie, ending the momentum of the previous two-game losing streak. In the past three games, there were 5-3 wins over Hercules, who is second in the standings. There was also the embarrassment of being tied 3-3 by the downstream team Aussie, and the overall performance lacked stability.

Den Haag finished 4th in Holland B as a relegated team last season. After eliminating Breda and Ein FC in the promotion play-offs, they met SBV Elite in the third round. The total score of the two rounds was 4-4. , and finally lost to the opponent after a penalty shootout. The Hague also has a chance to qualify for the play-offs this season, but the situation is not as good as their opponent Graf Sharp, and they are currently 6 points behind Breda, who is 8th. The team’s recent state is not ideal. In the last round, they lost to Almere City 2-3 at home. In the past five rounds, they only won one victory when they defeated Telstar at home.

The data changes from the main handicap of 0.75 to the high bonus line. Under the background that both teams need to grab points, and Grafsharp’s trend is obviously better than that of Den Haag. Sit and hope to win.

Recommendation: Graf Sharpe (-1) Negative

Score prediction: 1:2/1:1

23054 Preliminary plan for term nine:

1. Arsenal vs Southampton = 31

2. August vs Stuttgart = 310

3. Darmsch vs Karls=31

4. Hamburg vs St. Pauli=30

7. Angers vs German=0

8. Volendam vs. Campbell=30

9. William vs Oss=30

11. Helmon vs Herac=310

14. Alstadt vs Zwolle=0

