Original title: Guangdong men’s basketball triple crown hero Ma Shang-Brooks returned to entry and began to quarantine

CCTV News: On September 6th, Beijing time, according to the official disclosure of the CBA Guangdong team, foreign aid Mashan Brooks has arrived in China and began to quarantine. After the quarantine is over, he will join the team in mid-September.

Marchand Brooks has arrived in the country today. According to the relevant epidemic prevention policy, after entering the country, Ma Shang will complete the “7+3” isolation and join the Guangdong team in the middle of this month.

Marshan Brooks joined Guangdong in the 18-19 season and helped the team win three consecutive championships. His super scoring ability made him the only one in CBA foreign aid.

In the 20-21 season, Ma Shang suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in the game against Zhejiang, but he was still elected as the best international player of that season. In the 21-22 season, Ma Shan missed the whole year of competitions due to injury. This summer, Guangdong exercised the right of priority to renew foreign aid to Ma Shang and completed the signing, but did not leave another foreign aid Weems.

