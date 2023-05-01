Guangdong’s intangible cultural heritages become more popular

During the May Day holiday, intangible cultural heritages in Guangdong attract more attention．

Jiangmen: Thrilling Choy Lee Fut Kungfu Championship

On April 30th, at the 187th-anniversary celebration of the Xinhui Ancestral Choy Lee Fut Association , the 2023 Choy Lee Fut Kungfu Championship and the 2023 online Kungfu Finals officially kicked off in Jingmei Village, Yamen, Xinhui.

Thrilling Kungfu was performed in the continuous competition, where spirited and agile candidates showed off their skills with punches, kicks and weapons.

This championship and anniversary celebration are beneficial measures for the rural revitalization strategy, further promoting the reputation and influence of Jingmei Village’s Choy Lee Fut Kungfu.

The history and techniques of Choy Lee Fut can be seen everywhere in Jingmei Village, becoming a tourist and cultural attraction. Tourists can visit historical alleys, and ancestral temples, and take photos with vivid Kung Fu wall paintings in the village. They can also watch trainees of Choy Lee Fut practicing in the training hall. Such elements bring an immersive environment for people to experience the culture.

“Martial arts welcome friends like the sea embrace all rivers.” The Xinhui Ancestral Choy Lee Fut Association and representatives from various inheritance bases were invited to compete in the Championship, which has become a learning and communication platform for martial arts enthusiasts.On May 1st, there was also a celebration of the 187th anniversary of the founding of Choy Lee Fut and a seminar on its inheritance and training to promote the development of Choy Lee Fut.

From May 1st to 3rd, the Choy Lee Fut intangible cultural heritage performance will also be staged in Jingmei Village, which means visitors can appreciate the lion dance of Choy Lee Fut.

Shantou: Unprecedented Yingge Dance Festival

Dance Yingge in Shantou! Here comes again the top event in the Spring Festival! An unprecedented Chaoshan Yingge Dance Festival will be held at 2:30 pm on May 1st at the Yingge Square of Chaoshan Historical and Cultural Expo Center . Ten strong teams of thousands of performers including the Puning Nigou Yingge Team, Jiexi Qiankeng Yingge Team and Chaoyang Ximen Women’s Yingge Team will compete on the same stage! Come and watch the women’s Yingge Team’s stunning performance.

Also, it is worth mentioning that the organizer also set up special exhibitions themed by Yingge Dance like the cultural and artistic area, the non-heritage food area, and the tourism area beside the main venue.

Zhuhai: Characteristic “Dou You Hao Shi” market

On April 29th, the “Dou You Hao Shi” cultural market grandly opened in the ancient streets of Doumen, Zhuhai, where visitors can appreciate pale yellow exterior walls, retro colorful carvings, large-span arches and century-old Qilou buildings.

The market will last for 5 days with multiple events including intangible cultural heritage, unique Doumen souvenirs, characteristic flower arrangements, traditional accessories and activities to experience the custom of the Republic of China. What’s more, visitors can try traditional clothing of that period and take photos next to nostalgic 3D murals from the 1980s and 1990s, experiencing the distinct history of the ancient streets of Doumen.

Article｜Yangcheng Evening News all-media reporter Zhou Xinyi

Figure｜Provided by the organizer

Editor in charge | Wang Nan