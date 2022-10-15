On the evening of October 13, Guangsha played against Jilin in the second round of the CBA regular season. After four fierce battles, the Guangsha team defeated the Jilin team 82-73 and won the first victory of the new season. The scores in the four quarters are: 17-18, 27-20, 21-23, 17-12 (Guangsha team is in front).

Technical Statistics:

Guangsha: Sun Minghui 20 points and 8 assists, Zhao Yanhao 14 points and 5 assists, Zhu Junlong 9 points and 10 rebounds, Li Jinxiao 8 points, Zhao Jiaren 10 points, Xu Zhonghao 6 points and 11 rebounds;

Jilin: Jones had 23 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists, Jiang Yuxing had 21 points, Cui Jinming had 11 points, and Jiang Weize had 9 points, 7 assists and 6 rebounds.

Game recap:

After the opening, the offensive efficiency of both sides was not high, and Guangsha led 7-5 after half a quarter. Sun Minghui and Xu Li took turns to score, with Guangsha leading by 6 points. Jiang Weize and Cui Jinming succeeded in counterattack, and the score was tied at 15. Jones made a strong three-pointer to overtake the score. At the end of the first quarter, the Jilin team led 18-17 by 1 point.

In the second quarter, Wang Qingming and Zhao Yanhao made three-pointers in a row, and Guangsha stopped Jilin 25-19. Jiang Yuxing turned on the personal scoring mode and tied the score at 29. Sun Minghui and Zhu Junlong made three-pointers in a row, and Guangsha led by another 6 points. Jiang Weize and Zhao Jiaren made three-pointers to each other, and Jiang Yuxing made a layup at the buzzer. After halftime, Guangsha led Jilin 44-38.

After changing sides and fighting again, Jilin overtook the score with a wave of 11-0 offensive. Li An and Jones continued to gain points for Jilin. Zhao Yanhao and Jiang Yuxing made long shots against each other, Li Jinxiao scored 2 three-pointers in a row, and Guangsha overtook 60-59. Sun Minghui made another three-pointer. At the end of the three quarters, the Guangsha team led 65-61 by 4 points.

In the last quarter, Guangsha opened with a 7-0 wave, widening the difference to 21 points. Jones broke the scoring drought and chased 5 points in a row, and Wang Qingming and Sun Minghui made free throws to stabilize the score difference. After Zhao Jiaren hit a three-pointer, Guangsha led by 9 points and basically sealed the victory. Jiang Weize once violated his body and once a technical offender was expelled from the field, and Jilin’s defeat was set. In the end, Guangsha team defeated Jilin team 82-73.

Both sides start:

Guangsha: Sun Minghui, Xu Xu, Zhu Junlong, Li Jinxiao, Xu Zhonghao

Jilin: Cui Xiaolong, Jiang Yuxing, Jones, Zhong Cheng, Ang Lee

Original title: Guangsha 82-73 Jilin won the first victory of the season Sun Minghui 20+8 Jones 23+8+6

