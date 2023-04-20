Home » Guangsha VS Guangdong G2 list: Zhu Junlong Cummings Zhang Haojia was absent and Shabazz was selected_Will_1_CBA
by admin
2023-04-20 19:20

Source: China Basketball Lens

According to news on April 20, at 19:35 tonight, the second round of the CBA playoffs 8 into 4, Guangsha will play against Guangdong at home. Guangdong is currently leading 1-0.

Before the game, the two sides announced the roster for this game. Zhang Haojia and Zhu Junlong, who were absent in the previous game, continued to be unable to appear in this game, and Cummings was absent. The list is as follows:

Guangdong: Xu Jie, Hu Mingxuan, Wang Xinkai, Brooks, Yi Jianlian, Zhao Rui, Du Runwang, Ren Junfei, Zhang Hao, Shabazz, Zhang Mingchi, Hamilton.

Guangsha: Xu Xu, Jiang Wen, Zhao Jiaren, Li Jinxiao, Wang Qingming, Sun Minghui, Hu Jinqiu, Xu Zhonghao, Zhao Yanhao, Wu Xiao, Will Zhe, Wells.

