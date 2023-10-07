Guangxi Girl Wins Gold Medal and Breaks ‘Gold Medal Drought’ in Chinese Women’s Weightlifting at Hangzhou Asian Games

Guangxi Girl Breaks Gold Medal Drought in Women’s Weightlifting at Hangzhou Asian Games

Hangzhou, China – Liang Xiaomei, a talented weightlifter from Guangxi, brought home the fifth gold medal for the region and made history by breaking the “gold medal drought” in Chinese women’s weightlifting at the Hangzhou Asian Games. Liang achieved this remarkable feat by winning the women’s 87kg category with a staggering 23kg advantage over the second-place finisher.

The weightlifting competition reached its climax on October 6, with Liang representing the Chinese team in the final of the women’s 87kg event. Her exceptional performance in the snatch, clean and jerk, and overall scores astounded spectators and fellow athletes alike. Liang demonstrated her unparalleled strength, lifting a remarkable 120kg in the snatch, 155kg in the clean and jerk, and achieving a total score of 275kg – a new record for China.

This victory holds special significance for Chinese women’s weightlifting, as the Asian Games had witnessed a shortage of gold medals in the sport. Liang’s win ended this drought and added another golden moment to China‘s weightlifting legacy.

During the snatch competition, Liang Xiaomei patiently waited for her turn and started with an impressive 110 kilograms. She showcased her skill and ease as she lifted the weight effortlessly. Building on her superior strength, Liang successfully lifted 115 kilograms in her second attempt. Determined to secure her victory, she outdid herself and triumphantly lifted 120 kilograms in her final attempt. This outstanding performance propelled Liang Xiaomei to the top of the leaderboard, leaving her competitors far behind. Chinese Taipei player Luo Yingyu secured the second position with a snatch of 108kg, while South Korean player Yin Haqi ranked third with 107kg.

As anticipation filled the venue, Liang Xiaomei emerged once again for the clean and jerk competition. With her rivals anxiously watching, Liang executed each lift with precision and grace. She effortlessly hoisted 140kg, 148kg, and ultimately, an impressive 155kg in her three attempts. Liang’s flawless clean and jerk performance secured her the gold medal with a snatch of 120kg, a clean and jerk of 155kg, and a remarkable total score of 275kg.

South Korea’s Yun Haqi, with a snatch of 107kg, a clean and jerk of 145kg, and a total score of 252kg, claimed the silver medal.

Liang Xiaomei’s triumph added to the glory of the Guangxi athletes at the Hangzhou Asian Games. Their exceptional performances have proven their superior skills and dedication. With this fifth gold medal, Guangxi has solidified its reputation as a powerhouse in the world of weightlifting.

As Liang Xiaomei stands on the podium, adorned with her well-earned gold medal, she has not only made her region and country proud but has also inspired a new generation of weightlifters to continue pushing boundaries and achieving greatness.

