Original title: Guangzhou lost 1 point, Jiangsu Zhu Mingzhen’s 20+3 talent showed the key three points and made a reversal

The competition for the CBA regular season continues. Guangzhou ushered in the match against Suzhou Kendia. As one of the hottest teams, Guangzhou has performed disappointingly since the start of the game. The team has lost consecutive games. .

Fortunately, after Zhu Mingzhen’s comeback, the team has recently won two consecutive victories. On the other hand, Suzhou Kentia has been in the forefront of the league with 4 wins and 2 losses before the game.

In the end, after a fierce battle between the two teams in 4 quarters, Suzhou Kendia narrowly defeated Guangzhou 101-100. The team rose to the second place in the league with a first game, and the latter missed the third consecutive victory.

Although the team lost the game, Zhu Mingzhen’s performance was remarkable. In the whole game, Zhu Mingzhen fought hard for 42 minutes, made 7 of 15 shots, 4 of 9 three-pointers, and 2 free throws. 20 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists.

Among them, 20 points are the highest points in the team. At the same time, in the case of losing, Zhu Mingzhen’s plus-minus value still reached +3, which shows his contribution to the team at both ends of the offense and defense.

Especially at the critical moment in the final quarter, Zhu Mingzhen hit three-pointers in a row, including a three-pointer at a critical moment, which helped the team to close the point difference to 1 point and almost helped the team to complete the reversal.

Throughout the game, Zhu Mingzhen also continued his comprehensive offensive and defensive performance in the first two games.

See also Chinese Super League and Football Association Cup finals will not use foreign whistle Especially on the offensive end, Zhu Mingzhen not only hits three-pointers in a row, but can also tear open the opponent’s defense in various ways such as breaking through with the ball, and he also has a good ability to handle the ball. At the beginning of the game, Zhu Mingzhen quickly found his offensive state, received a pass from his teammates with 9 minutes and 39 seconds left in the first quarter, and then opened his hands to hit a super three-pointer. In the second quarter, when the two teams were at a stalemate, Zhu Mingzhen maintained a hot touch on the outside. After receiving the opponent’s pass, he steadily hit the open three-pointer. In addition to shooting, Zhu Mingzhen also has a close-up attack. With 1 minute and 31 seconds left in the third quarter, Zhu Mingzhen slipped the bottom line to the basket. After receiving a pass from his teammate, Huangfei made an easy layup for his opponent. In addition to the personal score, Zhu Mingzhen’s passing also made people’s eyes shine. In the last 6 seconds of the third quarter, Zhu Mingzhen took the ball to the inside line without hesitation, and after attracting double-teams, he passed his teammates and hit a layup. At the critical moment of the distal quarter, facing the team behind by 4 points, Zhu Mingzhen was forced to the bottom corner and then hit the big heart three-pointer. Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: