Original title:Guangzhou scored only 59 points in the game, Guo Shiqiang was satisfied with the defense and bluntly said that two points caused the loss

Source of data map: Xinhua News Agency

On the evening of October 12th, Beijing time, the first round of the 2022-23 CBA regular season continued, with the Guangzhou men’s basketball team playing against the Qingdao men’s basketball team. In this game, Zhu Mingzhen was absent due to injury, and Jeremy Lin scored only 6 points in his debut in the new season. The Qingdao men’s basketball team relied on the excellent performance of the double foreign aids Reese and Jerman to establish an advantage from the first quarter, and finally defeated Guangzhou 80-59. A good start to the new season.

Despite the loss, Guangzhou coach Guo Shiqiang was quite satisfied with the team’s defense. “Although I lost this game, I am still very satisfied with the defensive performance of the players on the field, including execution and concentration, as well as the style of the game and defensive rebounding.” Guo Shiqiang first affirmed the players’ defensive performance. Performance: “In 48 minutes of the game, I can defend the opponent to 80 points. The defense has been done very well. I am still very satisfied with this aspect.”

Guo Shiqiang believes that the whole game only scored 59 points, and the main reason for losing the game was due to mistakes and low hit rate. “The two main problems today led to the loss of the game. One was turnovers. 21 turnovers was still a lot, and the second was offensive shooting percentage. No matter whether we made two points or three points, including free throws, our shooting percentages were all Very low, that’s the two main points of the loss.”

See also  Brother Ball's knee injury is stumped, the doctor revealed that he may miss the entire new season – yqqlm

Guangzhou backcourt brain Chen Yingjun contributed 10 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists today, and his shooting percentage was only 30.8%. “Today’s handling of offense is really not very good, and I also missed many opportunities to get close to the basket. The guards are also anxious to handle the ball. Some of them are not very reasonable in handling the ball. It’s also not ideal.” Chen Yingjun said after the game.

