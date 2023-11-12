Guangzhou Sports Delegation Clinches 23rd Gold Medal in Badminton Mixed Doubles Championship

Gao Jiaxuan and Li Qian from the Guangzhou Sports Delegation emerged victorious in the badminton mixed doubles championship at the First Student (Youth) Games of the People’s Republic of China. The duo defeated the Changsha team athletes in the final to secure the gold medal, marking the 23rd win for the Guangzhou sports delegation at the Youth Games.

The competition, which took place at the Guangxi University Comprehensive Gymnasium, saw intense rivalry among 288 athletes from across the country. Gao Jiaxuan, who joined the Guangzhou Badminton Team’s semi-professional squad in 2016, has been training with the Guangdong Provincial Badminton Team. Similarly, Li Qian, who became a part of the semi-professional team of the Guangzhou Badminton Team in 2014, is set to transfer to the Guangdong Provincial Badminton Team in 2021. The pair has previously achieved significant success in various events, including winning the mixed doubles championship at the 2022 National Youth Badminton Championship.

In addition to Gao Jiaxuan and Li Qian’s triumph, another pair from Guangzhou, Ma Xixiang and Huang Kexin, clinched the bronze medal in the mixed doubles category. Furthermore, Qiu Yukun, Feng Yilang, Liu Junrong, Zhang Weixi, and Chen Junting contributed to the delegation’s success by securing the men’s team bronze medal.

The Guangzhou Badminton Sports Management Center, under the guidance of the Guangzhou Sports Bureau, made significant efforts to ensure that the athletes received comprehensive support and were able to perform at their best during the competition. This included holding mobilization and special education meetings to reinforce competition style and discipline, as well as providing logistical support to the teams.

The open group badminton competition at this year’s Youth Games was held from November 2 to 11, and the success of Gao Jiaxuan and Li Qian, as well as the entire Guangzhou sports delegation, underscores their dedication and talent in the sport.