Original title: Guangzhou team coach: The team performed above expectations in the first stage, and the result is definitely not satisfactory

The second stage of the Chinese Super League is about to begin. During the team’s training open day, Guangzhou team coach Liu Zhiyu introduced the team’s current situation and the next goals.

What would you like to say to the fans present?

Liu Zhiyu: I am very grateful to the fans. Because of the epidemic, I have not been in close contact with the fans for a long time. This time I also felt their enthusiasm. We will definitely turn this enthusiasm into motivation. Many of our young players have not experienced this. Before training, I also told everyone to focus and play like a game.

How is the team’s preparation for the second stage?

Liu Zhiyu: In fact, after returning, the main focus is on recovery. Some of the players who have been added are also actively chasing the rhythm of the team’s games. They haven’t trained for a long time and need some time, including young players. They need time to relax. Then, we also conducted video analysis of the previous games to interpret some of the previous problems. They also gained a lot during this period. There may be new problems in the future. Just like the home and away game system is different from the tournament system, we should do our best first and strive for a good result in the following games.

Talk about the new players Zhang Xiuwei, Li Xuepeng and Xie Zifeng?

Liu Zhiyu: In fact, they were with the team at the beginning of the year. During the period when we were in Dalian, they trained by themselves. There may be some gaps between the body and the rhythm of the game. They also need to be active and catch up with the rhythm of the team. , In fact, the later game may be more difficult, because everyone has no secrets now.

How do you view the team’s performance in the first stage and how to adjust in the second stage?

Liu Zhiyu: In fact, from the perspective of encouraging these young players, what they accomplished and reflected on the court in the first stage, the feelings of our coaching staff, including the team, are above expectations. But it does not mean that the result is above expectations. We are definitely dissatisfied with the result. We must strive for more game wins, more goals, and better performance on the defensive end, but after all, many of them have no professional league experience. , without the experience of playing in the Super League, the opponent may be more sophisticated than us in certain periods and in certain aspects. In terms of encouraging players, we can still do better than expected. In the future, we need more time in terms of experience, and we need more help from coaches.

What is the current composition of the team?

Liu Zhiyu: Two of our players have been transferred from the back line of the East Asia Cup, and they have not yet returned to the team. The U19 National Youth went to Serbia to transfer three players. Now one player is still in the team and continues to train with us. From the forward line to the back line at both ends, we have transferred our more competitive and powerful important players away, which still has an impact, but other players are also actively preparing to make up for it in the later games because the personnel transfer brings us Impact.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: