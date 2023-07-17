Home » Guarantee board rejects the appeal of Reggina – Calcio
Guarantee board rejects the appeal of Reggina – Calcio

Reggina 1914’s appeal against the FIGC and Lega Serie B against the failure to grant the company a national license, with consequent non-admission to the championship, was defined by the Collegio di Garanzia dello Sport as “partly inadmissible and partly unfounded”. Serie B 2023/2024. The appeal of the Calabrian company was also rejected in the part in which it requested cancellation of the note with which Covisoc, with reference to the issue of the national license, had found against the company, “the failure to comply with some of the legal and economic criteria funds required for obtaining the national license for admission to the 2023-2024 Serie B championship”.

