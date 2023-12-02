Guardians would be willing to change Emmanuel Clase (report)

The Guardians Consider Trading Emmanuel Clase

According to a report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Cleveland Guardians are open to the possibility of trading 25-year-old right-hander Emmanuel Clase. Clase is currently under a five-year, $20 million contract that runs through 2026, with team options for 2027 and 2028.

Despite some struggles in the 2023 season that saw Clase blow 12 save opportunities and experience a decline in his strikeout rate, he still managed to finish as the major league saves leader for the second straight season. His arsenal, which includes a 99 mile per hour cutter and a 91 mph slider, makes him an attractive option for teams in need of relief pitching without wanting to pay the high cost associated with free agent closer Josh Hader.

In addition to potentially trading Clase, the Guardians are also considering the possibility of parting ways with ace Shane Bieber, who could become a free agent after the upcoming season.

It will be interesting to see how the trade market develops for Clase and if any teams will be willing to make a move for the young reliever.

