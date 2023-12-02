Home » Guardians would be willing to change Emmanuel Clase (report)
Sports

Guardians would be willing to change Emmanuel Clase (report)

by admin
Guardians would be willing to change Emmanuel Clase (report)

The Guardians Consider Trading Emmanuel Clase

According to a report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Cleveland Guardians are open to the possibility of trading 25-year-old right-hander Emmanuel Clase. Clase is currently under a five-year, $20 million contract that runs through 2026, with team options for 2027 and 2028.

Despite some struggles in the 2023 season that saw Clase blow 12 save opportunities and experience a decline in his strikeout rate, he still managed to finish as the major league saves leader for the second straight season. His arsenal, which includes a 99 mile per hour cutter and a 91 mph slider, makes him an attractive option for teams in need of relief pitching without wanting to pay the high cost associated with free agent closer Josh Hader.

In addition to potentially trading Clase, the Guardians are also considering the possibility of parting ways with ace Shane Bieber, who could become a free agent after the upcoming season.

It will be interesting to see how the trade market develops for Clase and if any teams will be willing to make a move for the young reliever.

See also  Marlins Acquire Left-Hander José Castillo from Padres in Cash Trade

You may also like

2nd Bundesliga Radio live: The conference – 25th...

Cristiano Sandri for the 40th anniversary of the...

Opening ceremony without athletes from Russia

“I just want to get better”: Adolis ready...

DFB women: Wück succeeds Hrubesch as national coach

How to start doing some exercise – the...

Sisters suspected of doping: family drama in athletics

F1 2024 GP Saudi Arabia

Frank Vitucci: We have recovered Andrea Mezzanotte

Football: “Proven expert” – successful U17 coach Christian...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy