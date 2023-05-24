Guardiola annoy open proceedings against Man City

Manchester City are on their way to a historic treble, but a shadow has hung over the English champions’ current run of success. There are over 100 cases pending in the Premier League for alleged financial abuse by the Citizens. Whether or what penalties are imminent is completely open – just like the point in time when possible sanctions will be announced. That annoys coach Josep Guardiola.

Reuters/Lee Smith



He would like a decision “rather today than tomorrow”, explained the Catalan. “Then everyone will know if we’ve done something wrong or if – as we believe – we’ve always behaved correctly, and then people could stop talking about it.”

Irrespective of the outcome of the proceedings, Guardiola will continue to coach the “Citizens” in the coming season. “I would like to continue here, no matter how the Champions League final turns out. I have a contract and I respect the club,” said the star coach, who has a working paper at ManCity until 2025.

Rumors had recently surfaced that Guardiola could leave the club in the event of the treble. City has already secured the championship title, on June 3rd the FA Cup final will take place against Manchester United and a week later the Champions League final against Inter Milan.