Guardiola back on the pitch after back surgery

Star coach Pep Guardiola from English champions Manchester City is back at his club’s disposal after a three-week break due to back surgery. The treble winner published pictures of Guardiola on Wednesday evening showing him on the pitch in a tracksuit.

The 52-year-old returned this week, it was said. Guardiola underwent routine back surgery in Barcelona in August, which went well.

Assistant Juanma Lillo temporarily led training and represented the head coach at games. In Guardiola’s absence, the Premier League leaders had beaten Sheffield United and Fulham.

