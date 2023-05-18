Guardiola happy, ‘we’re in the Champions League final, it doesn’t happen often’ – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 17 – “We’re in the Champions League final, it doesn’t happen often. I feel very happy. It’s the second time in three years, now let’s prepare for Sunday’s match which will be useful for winning the championship and then we’ll think to the Champions League”.



Thus to the microphones of Prime Video the coach of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola.



“Is the Champions League an obsession? No, the Champions League is special – he adds – we know it’s a difficult competition.



We had a great match, especially in the first half, but not so much in the second half. But we are in the final, we are there”. (ANSA).

