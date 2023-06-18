Guardiola in Brescia to celebrate the Champions League with his former teammates – breaking latest news

Of Guendalina Galdi – Red. Gianlucadimarzio. com

Dainelli, Calori, Giunti and more are present: Guardiola returns to Brescia and celebrates today’s triumphs with the blue-and-whites of the past

A bridge between present and past. Photos with smiling faces, hugs. This happens when you give former teammates they meet. But the occasion becomes even more special if among these there are those who won the league, cup and Champions League last season. One week before the final in Istanbul, Pep Guardiola decided to celebrate a Brescia

his treble with Manchester City together with his old teammates from the Lombard club. An urban vineyard as a location, then the table formed by Dainelli, Calori, Giunti, Piovani and not only. Finally, a personalized cake with the last image of the Champions League triumph.

Pep has never forgotten his Brescia, the team with which he has collected 24 appearances in Serie A between the 2001/02 and 2002/03 seasons (in between there was a 6-month loan to Roma), and between the summer holidays and the start of the training camp for next year he returned to Italy to receive this hug from those who spent some time with him field life.







Guardiola arrived in Brescia after growing up in Barcelona’s youth academy and after ten seasons in the Blaugrana. That first Italian experience he always said was “unforgettable”; from meeting with Mazzone to games with Baggio. Now, twenty years after his farewell to Brescia, the white-blue club is relegated to Serie C and Guardiola has won the Treble with Manchester City. The stages change but not the link between Pep and that city, chosen as the location of a amarcord evening to celebrate today’s triumphs. See also In Pavia the parade of the Six days of enduro E Fracassi shouts: "Forza Italia, united we win"