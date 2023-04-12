A test of strength and a clear message. Manchester City is no longer afraid of itself, it is mature and solid: it has everything to win the Champions League and erase the word obsession from its vocabulary. It was supposed to be a clash between giants, but the challenge between Pep and Tuchel at the Etihad was an English monologue. Bayern too confused and imprecise, City confident and beautiful, who win 3-0 and see the European semi-final.

It would be the second in a row, it could be a revenge in case of Real Madrid’s success against Chelsea — today the first leg at the Bernabeu, at 21 on Sky —, but this time with an extra protagonist, Erling Haaland. Yesterday the bionic Viking scored his 45th goal of the season: he is the illegal weapon of a team that seems to have no weak points, and which has added defensive solidity to its offensive dominance capable of holding up against a battleship like Bayern.

And to think that, at least in the first half, Haaland is electric but not very incisive. Guardiola does not give up on his atypical 3-2-4-1 and in attack ranks behind the Norwegian Grealish, De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva, preferred to Mahrez “for his intuitions”. Tuchel, without the Choupo Moting panzer, chooses Gnabry’s speed and leaves Muller on the bench. City are reflective, more aware, as if educated by years of beatings in the most important cup. He knows how to defend himself, he absorbs the gegenpressing of Bayern, he often agrees to concede the ball and pace to his opponents. The turning point, after a wasted opportunity by Haaland, comes just before half an hour: Dias blocks Musiala’s attempt, on the overturning in front the staid (but very effective) Rodri puts Sommer in with a shot that ends under the crossbar. The Germans are dazed, even physically overwhelmed. Sané, the ex with the poisoned tooth, is the only one who manages to create some havoc in Pep’s score. See also Handball Bundesliga: HSG Wetzlar separates from coach Horvat