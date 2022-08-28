Original title: Guardiola: The first half of the game was a lesson for us, I never doubted the B seat

Live it on August 28th. In the fourth round of the Premier League, Manchester City reversed and defeated Crystal Palace with a score of 4-2 at the Etihad Stadium. In this game, Manchester City first suffered a two-goal deficit, but they pulled four goals in a row to show the super strength of the defending champions.

After the game, Manchester City coach Guardiola said: “In the past few games, we have scored a lot of goals and conceded a lot of goals. This is a wonderful game, we often struggled against Crystal Palace, but we succeeded. We didn’t do that against Crystal Palace over the past few seasons, and now we’re starting to show. What happened in the first half was a lesson for us, but I can say now that we played A great game.”

“We have to improve, we are weak in some areas and we have to improve in those areas. The Premier League is a league that doesn’t wait for you, when you wait, everything becomes more difficult. Failing to pass positioning It didn’t disappoint to score, we just didn’t do what we planned.”

“For a game like this, I would definitely put Haaland on the pitch. We didn’t do anything special for him when he didn’t do it before. It’s very important for him to score goals, he has The feel of the goal. Haaland scored the third goal, he needs to be very strong to get the ball into the opponent’s net. The space that appears depends on the movement of the opponent on the pitch, you have to be patient, Has more distance than his opponent. In a situation like this, he gets more space.”

“With Bernardo Silva, I have never questioned his dedication, never questioned his quality. He’s a competitive guy with an incredible mentality at the same time. “In a team like Manchester City, you have to be a winner and you have to try to help the team win games.”

