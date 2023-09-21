Home » Guatemala Moves Up in FIFA World Team Rankings
Guatemala Moves Up in FIFA World Team Rankings

Guatemala Rises in FIFA World Team Ranking

In the recently updated FIFA World Team Ranking, Guatemala has achieved a higher position. The ranking, released on September 21, highlights Guatemala’s improved performance on the international stage.

The details of Guatemala’s rise in the ranking are yet to be disclosed. However, the nation’s football federation, FEDEFUT GUATE, expressed its excitement and shared a tweet showcasing the team’s journey in the Nations League. The tweet featured videos capturing the team’s dedication towards defending their colors on the field.

FEDEFUT GUATE urged supporters to rally behind the national team with hashtags such as #VamosGuate, #ModoSelección, #TogetherGuate. The federation’s tweet reinforces the idea that the team is ready to face upcoming challenges and compete at a higher level.

Football enthusiasts and fans of the Guatemalan national team eagerly await more information about their country’s improved ranking. The rise in the FIFA World Team Ranking indicates Guatemala’s progress in the sport and reflects the hard work put in by the players, coaches, and the entire football community.

As the rankings continue to change, Guatemala will now aim to maintain its improved position and strive for further success on the international stage. The nation’s rise in the FIFA World Team Ranking serves as a source of pride for Guatemalan football and an inspiration for future generations of players.

More updates regarding Guatemala’s position in the FIFA World Team Ranking are yet to come. Supporters are encouraged to stay tuned to future announcements from FEDEFUT GUATE and other official sources.

