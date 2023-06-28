Guatemala vs. Cuba Highlights | CONCACAF Gold Cup

Video Details

Guatemala and Cuba faced off on Tuesday, June 27th, in Fort Lauderdale. Both teams struggled in the first half, knocking off very few shots on goal. At 45’+1’, Guatemala’s Carlos Mejía drew a foul in the penalty box. Darwin Lom stepped in for the shot, striking the ball at the bottom-right corner, yet he was met with a save by Cuba’s Raiko Arozarena. Halftime arrived nil-nil. At 48’, Guatemala’s Lom redeemed himself for his missed PK as he struck the net from the right side of the box for the first goal of the match. Guatemala’s Nicholas Hagen made an impeccable save at 62’ to prevent Cuba from leveling the score. Through nine minutes of added time, Guatemala held on to win the match 1-0.



2 HOURS AGO・Gold Cup・5:07

