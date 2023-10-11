Guatemala vs Trinidad and Tobago: A Crucial Match for the Concacaf Nations League

Headline: Guatemala to Face Trinidad and Tobago in Crucial Concacaf Nations League Clash

Date: October 13, 2023

The teams of Guatemala and Trinidad and Tobago are gearing up for an important encounter on Friday, October 13, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain. This match marks the third day of the Concacaf Nations League.

Guatemala’s national team, known as ‘La Bicolor,’ will depart for Trinidad on Wednesday, October 11, to face their Caribbean opponents for the second time this year. Their previous meeting, a friendly match ahead of the 2023 Gold Cup, resulted in a 1-0 victory for the Soca Warriors.

The upcoming Nations League clash holds vital significance for Guatemala if they wish to keep their hopes alive for qualification to the Copa América USA 2024.

A notable statistic is that the last time the Guatemalan National Team emerged victorious against Trinidad and Tobago was a remarkable 18 years ago during the Concacaf qualifiers for the 2006 World Cup in Germany. On that occasion, Guatemala secured an impressive 5-1 win, with goals from Guillermo Ramírez, Carlos Ruiz, and Dwight Pezzarossi.

However, since that decisive victory, Trinidad and Tobago have had the upper hand in direct duels between the two teams, securing four wins and five draws.

After their clash with Trinidad, Guatemala will head to Panama to face the Canal team on Tuesday, October 15, for the fourth and final match of the group stage.

Positive results in both matches could potentially guarantee Guatemala a spot in the final phase of the Nations League, scheduled for 2024, as well as qualification to the acclaimed Copa América in the United States.

