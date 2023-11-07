Guatemalan Athletes Shine at 19th Pan American Games with Historic Medal Haul

The 19th edition of the Pan American Games concluded on Sunday, November 5, with a closing ceremony held at the Bicentenario Stadium in La Florida. The Guatemalan athletes had an impressive performance, securing the third-best harvest of gold medals in their history and finishing 14th in the overall medal table. The team won medals in 9 different sports.

There were several highlights from the participation of the national athletes. Gabriela Martínez and María Renée Rodríguez made history by winning the first-ever gold medal for racquetball. The team also achieved gold medals in shooting and won their first medals in squash. Kevin Cordón secured his fifth medal, while Alberto González won a bronze. Juan Ignacio Maegli delivered a memorable performance, becoming the Guatemalan athlete with the most Pan American medals.

The final medal tally for the Guatemalan delegation after 16 days of competition was as follows:

Oro (Gold):

– Gabriela Martínez and María Renée Rodríguez, women’s doubles racquetball

– Adriana Ruano, women’s trap shooting

– Jean Pierre Brol, men’s trap shooting

Plata (Silver):

– Kevin Cordón, men’s individual badminton

– Paula Sophia Valencia and Sophia Hernandez, women’s relays in modern pentathlon

– Maria Alejandra Higueros, women’s individual poomsae taekwondo

– Ana Waleska Soto, women’s trap shot

Bronze:

– Alberto González, men’s 10 thousand meters

– Jonathan Solís and Aníbal Marroquín, men’s doubles badminton

– Barbara Morales, women’s -50kg karate

– María Renée Wong, women’s -61kg karate

– Allan Maldonado, men’s -75kg karate

– Sophia Hernández, women’s individual modern pentathlon

– Juan José Salvatierra and Edwin Galicia, men’s doubles racquetball

– Gabriela Martínez and María Renée Rodríguez, women’s racquetball team

– Tabita Gaitán and Luis Quisquinay, mixed doubles squash

– Alejandro and José Enríquez, men’s doubles squash

– Herbert Brol, men’s trap shooting

– Juan Ignacion Maegli, ILCA 7 sailing

Additionally, there were celebrations for five athletes who secured a spot in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. They are Sophia Hernández and Andrés Fernández in modern pentathlon, Adriana Ruano in shooting, Jean Pierre Brol in shooting, and Juan Ignacio Maegli in sailing.

The outstanding performance of the Guatemalan athletes in the Pan American Games showcases their talent and dedication. They have made their country proud and are now looking forward to representing Guatemala in the upcoming Olympic Games.

