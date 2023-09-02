Home » Guatemalan Attacking Midfielder Matt Evans Called up by the United States National Team for U-17 Tournament
Guatemalan Attacking Midfielder Matt Evans Called up by the United States National Team for U-17 Tournament

Attacking midfielder Matt Evans, who was unable to participate in the U-17 World Cup with Guatemala due to injury, has now been summoned by the United States National Team. The talented 17-year-old player, who works as a midfielder for LAFC in Major League Soccer, will join the United States Under-17 team for a tournament in the Czech Republic.

This marks the first connection between US Soccer and the Guatemalan national team. The American team is preparing for the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Indonesia, which will take place from November 10 to December 2. Evans now has the opportunity to showcase his skills and possibly earn a spot in the team led by coach Gonzalo Segares. If he succeeds, Evans may no longer be eligible to play for the Guatemalan team.

Evans, who has Guatemalan roots, was previously called up to the Sub-17 process of the Guatemalan National Team by Mexican coach Marvin Cabrera. He participated in the entire preparation process for the Concacaf World Cup, which took place in the country in February. Unfortunately, he was unable to play in the official championship due to a health risk caused by a blow suffered in a preparation match against Canada.

Now, Evans will have the chance to prove himself in the Stars and Stripes combine. He is part of a delegation of 20 soccer players called up by the United States U-17 to participate in the Jezek Cup in the Czech Republic from September 1 to 11. This tournament will provide Evans with an opportunity to showcase his skills and potentially earn a permanent place in the United States U-17 team.

