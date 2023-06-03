Gubbio-Pontedera, playoffs: give up, we’re crazy!

The second round of the series C playoffs pits Gubbio and Pontedera against each other, two surprises from group B who face each other after having eliminated Recanatese and Rimini respectively in the home matches. The match is brought forward to 3 pm but to be honest, I expected more attendance at the stadium given that in any case it is played for promotion, but rightly so in the proverbial city of madmen, everyone awaits the next day with trepidation and the very famous and ultra-centenary Ceri festival in honor of Sant’Ubaldo, patron saint of Gubbio.

All in all, the curve instead responds present in numerical terms, while the Tuscans from Pontedera arrive in about eighty units, settling down with the patches in the away sector and highlighting among them the presence of some boys from the Irreducible della Fermana, albeit without any hanging.

The “ceraiola” musical band performs with songs that anticipate the entry of the players into the field, when both sectors perform a simple but beautiful flag-waving, some with banners and flags and some, like the hosts, add even banners to give further color.

In the first half the two fans got off to a good start, making themselves known for choruses accompanied by various clapping but in the thirteenth minute the game changed its face, with the goal scored by Nicastro, directly from a penalty kick, which exploded Pontedera’s entourage. Shortly after, however, Giove Pluvio will take care of changing things in the “Barbetti” stadium with a drizzle that gradually increases in intensity until the downpour itself. Emblematic is the request of a ball boy, completely soaked, who almost begs me to give him some space under my umbrella, which in the end even helped me very little, but I certainly couldn’t help myself from a request like that. Inevitably, the two sectors lost several personnel, who ran to look for makeshift shelters leaving only the most daring to sing in the pouring rain, certainly not with a high choral intensity but with an adrenaline rush to be envied.

During the interval, I decide to go out to get to the car and get a bigger umbrella, but as often happens in these cases, after just five minutes into the second half, the rain stops and even the sun comes out, leading the two fans to regroup and start playing again. cheer in full numbers. So back in strength, both seem to want to give their best, even if the hosts seem to have a greater choral attitude and intensity with which they try to push the team in the desperate search for a draw. Many choirs for them, accompanied by lots of clapping, masterfully guided by the tempo given by the drum and further on the flags reappear to color the sector.

Attention because in the meantime not even the visiting fans want to be outdone, in defense of the result that would guarantee qualification for the national phase. They too cheer on their favorites by making a good number of claps, even if they record some slight pauses of little importance. They wave the flags (very nice that one ULTRAS PONTEDERA) to color the sector but, three minutes from the end, Semeraro scores the equalizer that makes the stadium explode with joy, when all seemed lost.

After seven minutes of added time, the referee decrees the end of hostilities with a draw which establishes the qualification of the Umbrians, by virtue of the best ranking in the regular season. Exhausted, the players greet and congratulate each other before going under their respective sectors, to exchange well-deserved applause with their fans, with the guests even throwing some shirts to thank the fans while coach Canzi raises his scarf towards them ” PONTEDERESI ULTRAS LIBERI” which receives a large dose of applause.

Curious final curtain in the press room with the coach of Gubbio Braglia who, during the press conference with journalists, is interrupted by a gentleman who comes out of a door praising Sant’Ubaldo, a second in response lets himself go to a “Forza San Giorgio!”, to which the coach comments with an ironic: “I’m out and I’m aware of it, but you beat me!”, yet even this restores the spirit of the “city of madmen”, which from year to year, from generation to generation in generations, the spirit of the “ceri” is handed down as a bank in an increasingly flat and homogenized world.

Just for the record, in the next round, the first round of the national phase, Gubbio will face Virtus Entella in a double confrontation that promises to be crackling, between two teams from the same group who have therefore already faced each other, in both cases with a draw white nets as a result. This time one of the two will necessarily have to prevail over the other to continue dreaming of the coveted Serie B.

Marco Gasparri