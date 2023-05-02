Gudmundsson makes the Griffon fly — Sportellate.it

Led by the Icelandic, Genoa is now on its way to direct promotion.

The cadet championship is the sporting representation of Dante’s Purgatory. Other than Hell, a place where resignation reigns by definition. Serie B is the realm of hope in the case of the newly promoted teams; of expiation for the newly relegated, of waiting for all the others. Everyone hopes for something. One day you will be allowed to return to the top flight, but you never know when exactly. It matters little that you have just relegated from the splendors of Serie A: in most cases this does not guarantee immediate return. There are rare cases where the reboundand the strongest rule doesn’t even apply: in Serie B you don’t win only with players, but also and above all with ideas. The team more wins ready to face the category.

Genoa is experiencing the Purgatory trap on its skin. For the thirty-fourth time. Do you think about it? The team that gave rise to the Italian football big bang and which boasts nine championships – albeit dated – is waiting to atone for last season’s faults. In Purgatory no one is discounted, even if you enjoy a certain coat of arms and have valuable pieces in your team for the category. Players like Massimo Coda, Mattia Aramu, Albert Gudmundsson for example. Interpreters who – at least on paper – should have made the ascent easier. Yet things didn’t quite turn out that way.

Genoa started the current season with the same manager of relegation: Alexander Blessin. The German coach, coming from the school of laptop trainerimmediately generated a lot of curiosity around his game principles. More than for the game itself, however, in hindsight the hype was mainly due to a xenophile impulse. To the curiosity of seeing a foreign tactical school compete with the miasma of the Serie A relegation zone, a context generally governed by conservatism and reactive tactical approaches.

Blessin’s football can be considered innovative in many ways. It is based on a gegenpressing fierce, but which often proved unsuccessful from the point of view of realization. The organization of methodical pressing, at times maniacal, is a fundamental characteristic of German football in the last decade. To reduce the field surface from having to defend and keep many players close to the ball area, Blessin’s teams they neglect the breadth to keep the density high in the central area. A game which however suffocated some technical individuals of the Griffin, such as Albert Gudmundsson, and which, in addition to the intolerance of some players towards the angular methods of Blessin (Marchetti and Coda above all), convinced the management to sack the German coach last December.

It must be said that, at the time of Blessin’s sacking, Genoa was anchored in the play-off zone. A positioning which, however positive, represented the minimum wage for a squad of that quality. There is one fact that most of all highlights the team’s difficulties under Blessin’s management: the goals scored. Suffice it to say that on matchday 15, Genoa had only scored 16 goals. Averaged 1.06 per game. Few, very few, if you think of the offensive arsenal at his disposal. Football doesn’t lie: to win matches you just need to score one more goal than your opponent, but there is a way and a way to succeed in this regard and when the game focuses more on destruction than on construction, as often happened under Blessin, difficulties always arise. Blessin has chosen the path of rigidity, of absolute fidelity to its principles. One module, one approach to the game. Also due to this rigidity, the German did not leave a good football memory in Italy. At least for now.

In any case, after Blessin’s sacking, the management decided to put the team in the hands of the spring coach, Alberto Gilardino. The former world champion, compared to many of his colleagues, had started from the bottom once he became a coach. Two experiences in Serie D and as many in Serie C, before ending up coaching the Genoa youth team. The landing in the first team was quite natural. What was supposed to be a ferryman, however, has turned into a stable figure. From ugly duckling to swan. As happens in the best fairy tales.

Alberto Gilardino under the North Staircase – photo by Genoa CFC Tanopress

Alberto Gilardino has literally upset the Genoese team and brought back enthusiasm to a square that needed new stimuli. No more stiffness. No more morbid attachment to tactics. Space also and above all for the inspiration of individuals. Among the first to benefit from the coaching change was Albert Gudmundsson. Even Coda, who had had little feeling with Blessin, spent words of esteem for the new coach. In particular, the former Benevento striker he praised Gilardino’s ability to dictate precise directives before and during the match.

Valuing individuals does not necessarily mean disaffected with the tactical aspects. On the other hand, tactics must be a tool to support individuals, and not the other way around. This principle seems to be the only one at the basis of Gilardino’s game idea, together with the liquid assets. For the rest, the new rossoblù coach has shown that he doesn’t even have a predefined tactical formation: in 20 games under his management, Genoa alternated between 4-3-3 and 3-5-2 without distinction, with the latter being in recent times it seems to have established itself as a reference module.

With the 3-man defense Genoa manages to set up from the bottom in a safe way and to create superiority behind the pressure lines. The central midfielder, Badelj, often ducks to receive the ball from the central players or even the goalkeeper in some sort of savolpian exit. The goal scored against Benevento in January, in the video below, is a manifesto of this way of creating space starting from behind.

It is clearly seen how the well-open position of the central defense favors the lowering of the midfielders. First Gudmundsson and then Badelj exchange with the defenders and attract pressure from Benevento. Once the opposing pressure had been evaded, a prairie opened up for the Icelandic player: Gudmundsson advanced undisturbed, then, having reached 25 metres, a through ball was needed which put Coda on goal. In a certain sense, it is as if Gilardino had given him back the pleasure of playing football. Better: to play the ball.

Ball possession is the extra weapon of Gilardino’s Genoa. Even when the team is 4 behind. The technical superiority of the Grifone squad is evident and ball management is used at the same time as an offensive and defensive weapon. Trivially: if we manage the ball, the probability of conceding a goal is lowered, to paraphrase one of Guardiola’s principles in a nutshell. Even though they don’t practice a traditionally understood defensive football, Genoa’s solidity is evident: since Gilardino took his place on the bench, the team have conceded only 8 goals and kept clean sheets in 15 games. Eye-popping numbers. Numbers from which a somewhat counterintuitive lesson can be drawn: lunbeaten is not necessarily the result of defensive football.

Genoa sets up with a 4-man defence. Through a movement of the ball from left to right, they manage to mess up the first pressure line of the Citadel and give the ball to the point guard.

We were saying that the player who has benefited the most from the Gilardino cure is undoubtedly Albert Gudmundsson. The technician figured out how reset Icelandic, bringing it back to the center of Genoa’s project. The impact of the new management is evident. In 20 games, Gudmundsson scored 8 goals. In the previous 15 games, however, he had only scored 1. To unlock the Icelandic’s potential was the key to bringing positive results back to Genoa. Gudmundsson is enjoying his second best scoring season. Better than this year, only the 2016-2017 season with Jong PSV in the Eerste Divisie (18 goals).

If there is a pre and a post Gilardino in Gudmundsson’s season, it is for precise tactical reasons. Gilardino didn’t cage Gudmundsson, he let him free. He hasn’t built custom tactical jerseys, but lets his imagination flow spontaneously. In this interview about a month ago, the coach himself spoke of the Icelandic’s inspiration and the importance of leaving him free to vary on the front of attack. Perhaps for a boy who grew up in one of the countries with the lowest population density it is normal to feel suffocated in the middle of traffic. Gudmundsson is at ease when he can float in space according to his sensibility; whether he starts from the left wing or from the striker, he finds the right tactical position on his own during the match. He needs to hear comfortable – the same word that the Icelandic used in a recent one interview to describe his style off the pitch.

Gudmundsson ducks to receive the ball and then spreads out to the right to receive the offload. A few seconds later he finds himself in the opposing area as an offensive terminal. His position on the field is not well defined.

In the same interview mentioned above, the rossoblù 11 wore jerseys retro for the photographic set. Jerseys that would fit him well even on the pitch, for his vintage footballer aura. On the other hand, his freedom to roam the pitch is reminiscent of the creative players of the past. For him, shuttling from defense to help weave the action seems the most normal thing in the world. Even if, in reality, it is the prerogative of a few.

Seeing Gudmundsson in action is a mixed experience. Despite being described as a fast and dynamic player, his performances always start off quietly. For some stretches of the race, it’s like someone slammed the playback speed to 0.5x. Perhaps, more simply, they are phases of study for Icelandic. Fundamental moments to understand how he can loosen the shirts of the opposing defenses. And yet, when the blond starts lounging around the field, they are moments of pure aesthetics. Romantics like us don’t need much to get excited: a pair of low socks and some not too articulate dribbling. You have already conquered us.

Then there are some fractions in which the Icelandic lights up. The engine finds the right revs and with him the whole team starts to pick up the pace. It is no coincidence that most dangerous actions start from his feet. A few sipped touches are enough to find the right passage. A simple oriented control, for example: Gilardino himself he praised this quality of Gudmundsson’s game, the sensitivity with which he can create advantages with the first touch of the ball. Gudmundsson is able to set the tone for an entire orchestra with a single touch.

With a single touch from his back to goal Gudmundsson manages to transform the action into a potential counter-attack, forcing the opponent to foul him to stop him.

It’s not uncommon view the Icelandic screwing himself with a veronica to protect the ball. One of the primordial dribbles of football, with which the carrier avoids the opponent who invades his space. With simple gestures like this, from street football, Gudmundsson instills his technical influence on Genoa’s actions.

I know the veronica remember the revolving doors of hotels, even the change of coach of Genoa was a revolving door in Gudmundsson’s season. If Gilardino hadn’t arrived, would we have seen Gudmundsson himself? Now we would probably be talking about a supporting actor in Genoa’s comeback, not the determined player he has become under the new coach.

“Iceland is very far, Iceland is near Padua”, said a child in an old edition of the Zecchino d’Oro; a phrase that has become iconic and taken up by Gudmundsson himself in a video recorded on the occasion of the match against the Citadel. Serie A, on the other hand, is getting closer and closer. Genoa’s race now seems unstoppable and Albert Gudmundsson wants to let the Griffin fly again.