Title: A Guide to Watching América vs Chicago Fire Live: TV Channels and Streaming Platforms

Subtitle: América and Chicago Fire clash in highly anticipated Leagues Cup Round of 16 match

Date: August 4, 2023

América and Chicago Fire are set to face off in an eagerly anticipated match in the Leagues Cup Round of 16. The game will take place on Friday, August 4 at 7:00 p.m. local time at Seatgeek Stadium in Illinois, United States. Both teams have their sights set on advancing to the next round of the tournament, which brings together teams from Liga MX and MLS.

While the official broadcast for fans worldwide will be available through the MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV application, viewers in Mexico, the USA, and Canada have various TV channels and streaming services to choose from.

The game between América and Chicago Fire holds significant importance for both teams. It will determine which team moves on to the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup. Fans can catch the action live on Nu9ve (Channel 9) and TUDN in Mexico, and through Apple TV in Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, and other countries as mentioned below:

– Mexico City: 6:00 p.m. / Nu9ve (Channel 9) and TUDN

– Peru: 7:00 p.m. / Apple TV

– Colombia: 7:00 p.m. / Apple TV

– Ecuador: 7:00 p.m. / Apple TV

– United States (Miami): 8:00 p.m. / Apple TV

– Chile: 8:00 p.m. / Apple TV

– Venezuela: 8:00 p.m. / Apple TV

– Bolivia: 8:00 p.m. / Apple TV

– Paraguay: 8:00 p.m. / Apple TV

– Argentina: 9:00 p.m. / Apple TV

– Brazil: 9:00 p.m. / Apple TV

– Uruguay: 9:00 p.m. / Apple TV

– Spain: 02:00 a.m. on August 5 / Apple TV

For viewers who don’t want to miss a single moment of the América vs Chicago Fire game, the MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV application provides comprehensive coverage. Additionally, TelevisaUnivision, FOX Sports, TSN, and RDS will be broadcasting selected matches of the tournament in the United States and Canada. In Mexico, the match will be aired on Nu9ve (Channel 9) and TUDN.

América advanced to the round of 32 of the Leagues Cup after a series of impressive victories, including a 4-0 win against St. Louis City and a 3-0 win against Puebla in the MXAmerica League. Meanwhile, Chicago Fire overcame Puebla in a penalty shootout (10-9) and secured victories against Minnesota United and Toronto FC in the Leagues Cup and MLS respectively.

As both teams prepare to take the field, América’s possible lineup includes players such as Malagon, Cáceres, Alvarez, Fidalgo, and Martin, with head coach André Jardine at the helm. Chicago Fire FC, on the other hand, may field Brady, Teran, Souquet, Gimenez, and Koutsias, guided by technical director Frank Klopas.

Don’t miss a moment of the América vs Chicago Fire clash, a thrilling encounter in the Leagues Cup. Grab your popcorn and be ready for an exhilarating match.

