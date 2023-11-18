Home » Guillermo Ochoa Injured in Clash with Honduras’ Anthony Lozano During Concacaf Nations League Match
Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa was forced to leave the field due to a shoulder injury during the first leg of the Concacaf Nations League against Honduras. The Salernitana goalkeeper sustained the injury after a collision with Honduras striker Anthony Lozano, causing him to experience pain in his shoulder during the fall.

Ochoa, who was participating in his 149th game for the Mexican team, had to exit the match in the 20th minute and was replaced by Luis Ángel Malagón, the goalkeeper for America. The injury poses a concern for the Mexican team, as they must win the tie over two games in order to qualify for the Copa América and the Final Four of the Nations League.

Despite the setback, coach Jaime Lozano expressed the importance of qualifying for the Copa América, highlighting the need for competition in preparation for the World Cup. Ochoa, a key player for the Mexican team, will undergo further assessment to determine the extent of his injury and his availability for upcoming matches.

