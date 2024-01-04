Guizhou Rongjiang father and son coaches ignited “Village Super League” football – Sports – China Engineering Network

Guizhou Rongjiang Father and Son Coaches Ignited the “Village Super League” Football Fire

Under the warm winter sun, Wang Yuyong, a physical education teacher at Shuiwei Shuizu Township Central School in Rongjiang County, Guizhou Province, is conducting training sessions for members of the school football team. Despite its challenging location, Wang and his son Wang Jinxin are bringing professional football training to children in mountainous areas through their efforts and dedication.

The “Village Super League” football program, in conjunction with the Premier League, has provided children in mountainous areas with access to professional football training. Through the “Learn to Premier League” grassroots football coach training program, Wang Yuyong has learned advanced football training skills and coaching concepts, which he has then passed on to the students at his school.

With the guidance of foreign coaches and the use of the “Law of Smile” teaching method, Wang Yuyong is not only imparting professional football skills to his students but also igniting their love for the sport. Wang Tianqi, a sixth-grade student at the school, expressed how the recent increase in professional and intense training has improved their teamwork and cooperation. He also mentioned that Wang Yuyong provides professional guidance during class and demonstrates skills in person, helping them correct their movements and communicate with teammates more effectively.

Wang Yuyong shared his own journey of learning and teaching simultaneously and his aspiration to pass on the professional football knowledge he has gained to children in mountainous areas to ignite their football dreams. He has also involved his son, Wang Jinxin, who has returned to their hometown to become a youth training coach in Rongjiang County.

Together, the father and son duo are bringing professional football training to their local community and inspiring the younger generation to pursue their football dreams. They hope that through their efforts, more children will be exposed to football, fall in love with the sport, and go further on the football road, ultimately contributing to the training of football reserve talents.

The “Village Super League” football program, led by these dedicated coaches, is creating a bright future for the sport in mountainous areas and instilling hope in the younger generation.

