Guizhou’s folk basketball and football matches are popular and people hope that the authorities will not interfere | Guizhou | Village Super League | Football Matches | Village BA | Basketball Matches | Chinese Football Association

The “Village Super” football match and “Village BA” basketball match held in Guizhou have recently become popular on Chinese social platforms. The official media also reported and commented, but the public hoped that the government would not intervene so that the local football and basketball matches could retain their original character.

The full name of the “Village Super League” is Guizhou Rongjiang Hemei Village Football Super League, which is organized by local villagers. “Village BA” is the National Harmony Village Basketball Competition. It is a national rural competition announced by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and the Sports Bureau in early June after the popular basketball game held in Taipan Village, Guizhou Province for many years.

According to CCTV reports, at the “Village Super League” football match in Rongjiang County, Guizhou Province, 20 teams took part in the village as a unit. 40s. In addition to the wonderful ball game, there were also singing and dancing performances of ethnic minorities interspersed during the game to cheer for the team. The fiery atmosphere of the game attracted many fans from afar. It is said that nearly 50,000 people attended the game on the first weekend in June.

“I came here by car. There are more than a dozen people in our family, just to see this ‘Village Super League’.” A spectator from Guiyang said that he is very pleased that there is such a fun-loving football event in China, ” Players from Brazil and Argentina abroad are playing on the street, and I think the “Village Super League” is very close to their style.”

The People’s Daily published an article on the 13th stating that the holding of “Village Super” and “Village BA” will promote the integrated development of county economy, culture and tourism.

However, compared with the official praise, netizens are worried that once the country pays attention to it and the government intervenes, it will degrade the activities of the people and be kidnapped by money and the bureaucratic system, making it completely unrecognizable. Recently, it has been rumored that the National Football Association came to Guizhou to give “technical and tactical guidance.” According to a report by The Paper on the 15th, officials from the Provincial Football Association did attend to observe.

The Chinese Football Association has spent a lot of money, but it is still far from cultivating a “world strong team”. Therefore, the public hopes that the “Village Super League” can retain its true colors and not play football for fame and fortune, as long as it continues to bring pure happiness to the audience. .

