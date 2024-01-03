Home » Güler, this time yes – AS.com
Real Madrid to welcome Burn Güler to the squad after a series of injury setbacks

Madrid, Spain – With Madrid facing a shortage in the center of defense due to suspensions and injuries, the arrival of 18-year-old Burn Güler in the squad brings hope for the team as they kick off the new year.

Güler, who hails from Turkey, has been plagued by a string of injuries since joining the club from Fenerbahçe. His troubles began during preseason in the United States, where a knee injury led to surgery and a prolonged recovery. Despite nearing his debut in November, a tear in his quadriceps set him back once again.

Now, as Madrid prepares to face Mallorca and Arandina, the young player is finally ready to make his first appearance in the white shirt. Coach, Carlo Ancelotti, has urged patience with Güler, emphasizing that he is still very young and will have plenty of opportunities to showcase his talent in the future.

Güler’s debut comes after an impressive run with the Turkish national team, where he participated in 25 games and scored 4 goals. His addition to the Real Madrid squad is eagerly anticipated, providing the team with some much-needed depth in the defensive line.

As the young talent prepares to step onto the pitch, fans and teammates alike will be hoping for a successful and injury-free start to his career at Real Madrid.

