Domodossola, summer 1948. Two trains arrive on the same day and at the same time. One from Paris, the other from Turin. An executive from Milan arrives from Paris, Gianotti, the Danish player Johannes Ploger and his lawyer. The AC Milan club has the player’s “yes” and they must arrive in Milan to sign the contract. However, in Domodossola, there is a hitch. Juventus, who had learned of the deal, intervened and sent two people to the station: their center forward John Hansen, also Danish, and a manager, the accountant Artino. These intercept the trio headed for Milan and show them a sheet. There is a purchase option for Juve on Ploger, the player who is about to end up in Milan. Ploger changes the train and goes to Turin. The controversies explode, the two companies seem to be at war, the newspapers shoot headlines. And then the lawyer Gianni Agnelli repents a little, he doesn’t want to ruin relations with Milan. And what does he do? Juve had an option to buy a Swedish player, a certain Gunnar Nordahl, and gave this right to Milan.

Here, the purchase of the great centre-forward, author of 225 goals in the Italian championship, happens like this. AC Milan made the deal, because Nordahl immediately brought the Scudetto to the Rossoneri, as well as winning the top scorer for five years in a row. And the Danish Ploger? He doesn’t find space at Juve, his signing will prove useless. Nordahl’s adventure at Milan began on 22 January 1949, when the footballer arrived at the central station. There are two thousand fans waiting for him. The excess of enthusiasm causes damage to the windows of the train with four people ending up in hospital.

Nordahl is no longer very young, he is already 27 years old and, behind him, an amateur playing career in Sweden. They call him “the bison” due to his size (he weighs 90 kilos, but he is very fast), or “the fireman”, due to his previous job. Norrkoping, in fact, to snatch him from another team (where he had scored 56 goals in 77 games), had offered him a place as a firefighter and he had accepted, sure of thus guaranteeing himself a decent pension.

Then the arrival in Italy changes the plans. Even if at the beginning the Rossoneri giant suffers from melancholy and he seriously thinks about returning to Sweden (where he has a wife and son). However, things change quickly. On his debut, Nordahl scored a goal that gave victory over Pro Patria and, a week later, scored twice in the derby against Inter (it finished 4-4, with two goals also from Inter’s Nyers). He will end his career (with 507 goals in 572 games, adding up the goals scored at home and in the national team). He goes back to Sweden and starts coaching. But he is unable to repeat the successes obtained as a centre-forward. Italy, however, remains in his heart. He comes back every year on vacation. In 1995, while swimming in the pool in Alghero, he died of a heart attack.