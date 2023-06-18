Günther Steiner celebrates: Hülkenberg second in chaos qualifying – Formula 1

Nico Hulkenberg put his Haas in 2nd place. © APA / JARED C. TILTON

Formula 1 driver Nico Hülkenberg surprisingly secured second place on the grid for the Canadian Grand Prix. Nevertheless, there was no way around Max Verstappen.

Max Verstappen reaches for the 100th victory of the Formula 1 racing team Red Bull Racing on Sunday. In qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix on Saturday, the Dutchman secured the 25th pole position of his career. The surprise in the initially changeable conditions and then increasingly heavy rain was provided by the German Nico Hülkenberg, who placed his Haas in second place. Third was Fernando Alonso in the Aston Martin.

Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell finished fourth and fifth. According to the forecast, the race on Sunday (8 p.m. CEST) should remain dry. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc (11th) and World Championship runner-up Sergio Perez (12th) in the Red Bull fell by the wayside in Q2. The best time in this segment was set by Williams driver Alexander Albon, who finally ended up in tenth place. The Thai-Brit put on the dry tires at the right moment. On a wet track, the competition found no remedy in Q3 against rain specialist Verstappen, for whom a fast lap was enough.

As always this season, Max Verstappen has a good laugh. © ANSA / ANDRE PICHETTE

The session was red flagged with 7:11 left on the clock after Oscar Piastri’s McLaren stalled in the middle of the course after it spun. After qualifying resumed, the ground was even wetter, so Verstappen stayed ahead of Hülkenberg.

Verstappen is chasing his 41st Grand Prix victory on Sunday. If he succeeds, the 25-year-old would have done as many in his career as triple champion Ayrton Senna, who died in 1994. For Red Bull it is about the 100th victory since the team was founded. The Austro-British racing team contested its first season in Formula 1 in 2005.