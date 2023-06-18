Home » Günther Steiner celebrates: Hülkenberg second in chaos qualifying – Formula 1
Sports

Günther Steiner celebrates: Hülkenberg second in chaos qualifying – Formula 1

by admin
Günther Steiner celebrates: Hülkenberg second in chaos qualifying – Formula 1

Nico Hulkenberg put his Haas in 2nd place. © APA / JARED C. TILTON

Formula 1 driver Nico Hülkenberg surprisingly secured second place on the grid for the Canadian Grand Prix. Nevertheless, there was no way around Max Verstappen.

17. June 2023

From: dpa

Max Verstappen reaches for the 100th victory of the Formula 1 racing team Red Bull Racing on Sunday. In qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix on Saturday, the Dutchman secured the 25th pole position of his career. The surprise in the initially changeable conditions and then increasingly heavy rain was provided by the German Nico Hülkenberg, who placed his Haas in second place. Third was Fernando Alonso in the Aston Martin.

Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell finished fourth and fifth. According to the forecast, the race on Sunday (8 p.m. CEST) should remain dry. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc (11th) and World Championship runner-up Sergio Perez (12th) in the Red Bull fell by the wayside in Q2. The best time in this segment was set by Williams driver Alexander Albon, who finally ended up in tenth place. The Thai-Brit put on the dry tires at the right moment. On a wet track, the competition found no remedy in Q3 against rain specialist Verstappen, for whom a fast lap was enough.

As always this season, Max Verstappen has a good laugh. © ANSA / ANDRE PICHETTE

The session was red flagged with 7:11 left on the clock after Oscar Piastri’s McLaren stalled in the middle of the course after it spun. After qualifying resumed, the ground was even wetter, so Verstappen stayed ahead of Hülkenberg.

See also  Ravenna, dives into the sea to save children: 82 years old dies - breaking latest news

Verstappen is chasing his 41st Grand Prix victory on Sunday. If he succeeds, the 25-year-old would have done as many in his career as triple champion Ayrton Senna, who died in 1994. For Red Bull it is about the 100th victory since the team was founded. The Austro-British racing team contested its first season in Formula 1 in 2005.

recommendations

You may also like

EM qualification: Lukaku saves a draw against Austria

Queen’s 2023: How to watch Andy Murray, Cameron...

2023 BWF Indonesia Open semi-finals: Chen Yufei beats...

PSG: Is this Bundesliga coach going to Paris...

«I’m staying coach, I’m happy and we can...

Alex McGough, Stallions go all out in finale,...

Formula 1 – Canada GP: rain chaos! Hulkenberg...

Chris Paul, linked to the Lakers

Real Madrid: These 6 candidates are on the...

Romain Ntamack: “The first time I cry after...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy