Home Sports Guo Ailun 16+9+6 Zhao Jiwei 5 three-pointers, Lifu double 20, Liaoning narrowly beat Beijing_assist_Li Xiaoxu_rebound
Sports

Guo Ailun 16+9+6 Zhao Jiwei 5 three-pointers, Lifu double 20, Liaoning narrowly beat Beijing_assist_Li Xiaoxu_rebound

by admin
Guo Ailun 16+9+6 Zhao Jiwei 5 three-pointers, Lifu double 20, Liaoning narrowly beat Beijing_assist_Li Xiaoxu_rebound

Original title: Guo Ailun 16+9+6 Zhao Jiwei 5 three points Lifu double 20 Liaoning narrowly beat Beijing

Source of data map: Xinhua News Agency

On the evening of October 14th, Beijing time, the 2022-23 CBA regular season will continue the second round of competition. Raymond missed a flat layup, and the defending champion Liaoning men’s basketball team finally defeated the Beijing Shougang men’s basketball team 83-81 after four quarters, and won 2 consecutive victories; the Beijing team suffered a 2-game losing streak.

The specific scores of the four quarters are 21-16, 21-28, 19-16 and 22-21 (the Liaoning team is in front). On the Liaoning team’s side, Zhao Jiwei made 5 three-pointers and scored a team-high 20 points and grabbed 3 rebounds and 3 assists. Guo Ailun had 16 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals. Fogg contributed 16 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 block. , Han Dejun scored 16 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist and 3 blocks. For the Beijing team, Liv scored a team-high 21 points, 20 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block, and 2 assists. Zhang Cairen had 15 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal and 1 block. Tian Yuxiang contributed 10 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists. Fan Ziming won. 10 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 block.

Zhang Cairen made a three-pointer from the top of the circle, and the Beijing team opened with a 7-4 lead. Han Dejun made 4 free throws in a row, and the Liaoning team overtook the score 12-9 and stopped the Beijing team. Guo Ailun scored 2 points by himself, and then Zhou Juncheng made a mid-range shot. Zhao Jiwei made 1 of 2 free throws, and the Liaoning team led by 4 points. Zhai Xiaochuan made 1 of 2 free throws, followed by Zhao Jiwei’s three-pointer. With 17.1 seconds left in the quarter, Fan Ziming made 2 free throws for a foul. After the first quarter, the Liaoning team led the Beijing team 21-16. Guo Ailun scored 7 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists in the first quarter.

See also  Apple iPad mini 6 specification exposure: equipped with 8.4-inch four-sided constant-width LCD full-screen, right-angle bezel, USB-C port

Related reading: Winning Offense and Defense!Guo Ailun scored 16+9+6 three-pointers, 9 of 1, and the state still needs to be restored

Related reading: Han Dejun cuts 16+9 to beat Li Muhao and Zhai Xiaochuan dreams of returning to the top

At the beginning of the second quarter, Zhao Jiwei hit his second three-pointer, followed by Fang Shuo’s attack on the outside. Liv grabbed the offensive rebound and completed the 2+1 attack in the second attack. The Beijing team tied the score at 28. Li Xiaoxu committed 4 offenses, and Yang Ming requested a suspension. Han Dejun assisted Fogg to make a three-pointer, Fang Shuo had discomfort in his ribs after the big hat. The two teams were tied at 31 again, and Raymond and Fergie each hit a three-pointer. After Zhai Xiaochuan scored a layup and made a foul, Fogg scored 4 points in a row. Before the end of the quarter, Zhang Cairen scored 2 three-pointers in a row, and the Beijing team took the lead again. At the end of the first half, the Beijing team led the Liaoning team 44-42.

Related reading: Feel the recovery!Zhao Jiwei made 5 of 7 three-pointers, savior several times at critical moments

Related reading: indispensable!Li Xiaoxu locked Lifu with a narrow victory in his 600th league game

After the start of the third quarter, the Beijing team scored 4 points in a row and led by 6 points. Liv scored consecutive baskets, and the Beijing team led 55-46. Zhao Jiwei made a three-pointer at the top of the circle, and then Guo Ailun scored a fast-break layup and made a foul. The Liaoning team played an 11-2 attack wave to tie the score at 57. Zhai Xiaochuan hit a three-pointer from the left bottom corner, followed by Zhao Jiwei assisting Yan Shouqi for a layup. Fu Hao made 2 free throws for a foul, and the Liaoning team overtook the score. After three quarters, the Liaoning team led the Beijing team 61-60.

See also  1-day record: Harden's first triple-double of the season, Westbrook creates new highs with positive and negative values

After the start of the final quarter, Guo Ailun scored a layup, then Li Xiaoxu made a tip-up, and Xie Libin requested a timeout. Tian Yuxiang hit a three-pointer, and the Beijing team took a 69-65 lead to stop the Liaoning team. Zhao Jiwei responded with color on the outside, and the Liaoning team played a wave to overtake by 1 point. Li Xiaoxu committed 5 fouls, Zhao Jiwei hit his 5th three-pointer, and the Beijing team called a timeout. Liv made a three-pointer, and the Beijing team trailed by 1 point. Guo Ailun hit a three-pointer at the top of the circle, with 16.5 seconds left in the game, Fang Shuo made a three-pointer from the right. The Beijing team took foul tactics. 8.3 seconds before the end of the game, Guo Ailun made 1 of 2 free throws, and the Liaoning team led by 2 points. Li Xiaoxu graduated with full fouls, and Raymond missed a layup. In the end, the Liaoning team narrowly defeated the Beijing team.

Liaoning Men’s Basketball Team: Kyle Fogg, Guo Ailun, Li Xiaoxu, Han Dejun, Cong Mingchen

Beijing Men’s Basketball Team: TJ-Liffe, Zhang Cairen, Li Muhao, Raymond, Tian Yuxiang

（jim）Return to Sohu, see more


Editor:

Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Pioli: ‘Three incredible years of AC Milan. Maldini...

Manchester City vs Liverpool: Who’s most likely to...

Bertram, Saturday evening the challenge with Pesaro Presale...

The Guangdong team in the second round of...

Naples, the solitary summit is sweet with four...

Europa Comprehensive:Arsenal, Manchester United narrowly beat five teams...

Allegri on Juve: “Retirement is not a punishment,...

Zhang Ning 20 points, 8 rebounds, 6 breaks,...

Juve, how to build a winning cycle and...

Inter shut down Barcelona and qualification is one...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy