On the evening of October 14th, Beijing time, the 2022-23 CBA regular season will continue the second round of competition. Raymond missed a flat layup, and the defending champion Liaoning men’s basketball team finally defeated the Beijing Shougang men’s basketball team 83-81 after four quarters, and won 2 consecutive victories; the Beijing team suffered a 2-game losing streak.

The specific scores of the four quarters are 21-16, 21-28, 19-16 and 22-21 (the Liaoning team is in front). On the Liaoning team’s side, Zhao Jiwei made 5 three-pointers and scored a team-high 20 points and grabbed 3 rebounds and 3 assists. Guo Ailun had 16 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals. Fogg contributed 16 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 block. , Han Dejun scored 16 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist and 3 blocks. For the Beijing team, Liv scored a team-high 21 points, 20 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block, and 2 assists. Zhang Cairen had 15 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal and 1 block. Tian Yuxiang contributed 10 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists. Fan Ziming won. 10 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 block.

Zhang Cairen made a three-pointer from the top of the circle, and the Beijing team opened with a 7-4 lead. Han Dejun made 4 free throws in a row, and the Liaoning team overtook the score 12-9 and stopped the Beijing team. Guo Ailun scored 2 points by himself, and then Zhou Juncheng made a mid-range shot. Zhao Jiwei made 1 of 2 free throws, and the Liaoning team led by 4 points. Zhai Xiaochuan made 1 of 2 free throws, followed by Zhao Jiwei’s three-pointer. With 17.1 seconds left in the quarter, Fan Ziming made 2 free throws for a foul. After the first quarter, the Liaoning team led the Beijing team 21-16. Guo Ailun scored 7 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists in the first quarter.

At the beginning of the second quarter, Zhao Jiwei hit his second three-pointer, followed by Fang Shuo’s attack on the outside. Liv grabbed the offensive rebound and completed the 2+1 attack in the second attack. The Beijing team tied the score at 28. Li Xiaoxu committed 4 offenses, and Yang Ming requested a suspension. Han Dejun assisted Fogg to make a three-pointer, Fang Shuo had discomfort in his ribs after the big hat. The two teams were tied at 31 again, and Raymond and Fergie each hit a three-pointer. After Zhai Xiaochuan scored a layup and made a foul, Fogg scored 4 points in a row. Before the end of the quarter, Zhang Cairen scored 2 three-pointers in a row, and the Beijing team took the lead again. At the end of the first half, the Beijing team led the Liaoning team 44-42.

After the start of the third quarter, the Beijing team scored 4 points in a row and led by 6 points. Liv scored consecutive baskets, and the Beijing team led 55-46. Zhao Jiwei made a three-pointer at the top of the circle, and then Guo Ailun scored a fast-break layup and made a foul. The Liaoning team played an 11-2 attack wave to tie the score at 57. Zhai Xiaochuan hit a three-pointer from the left bottom corner, followed by Zhao Jiwei assisting Yan Shouqi for a layup. Fu Hao made 2 free throws for a foul, and the Liaoning team overtook the score. After three quarters, the Liaoning team led the Beijing team 61-60.

After the start of the final quarter, Guo Ailun scored a layup, then Li Xiaoxu made a tip-up, and Xie Libin requested a timeout. Tian Yuxiang hit a three-pointer, and the Beijing team took a 69-65 lead to stop the Liaoning team. Zhao Jiwei responded with color on the outside, and the Liaoning team played a wave to overtake by 1 point. Li Xiaoxu committed 5 fouls, Zhao Jiwei hit his 5th three-pointer, and the Beijing team called a timeout. Liv made a three-pointer, and the Beijing team trailed by 1 point. Guo Ailun hit a three-pointer at the top of the circle, with 16.5 seconds left in the game, Fang Shuo made a three-pointer from the right. The Beijing team took foul tactics. 8.3 seconds before the end of the game, Guo Ailun made 1 of 2 free throws, and the Liaoning team led by 2 points. Li Xiaoxu graduated with full fouls, and Raymond missed a layup. In the end, the Liaoning team narrowly defeated the Beijing team.

Liaoning Men’s Basketball Team: Kyle Fogg, Guo Ailun, Li Xiaoxu, Han Dejun, Cong Mingchen

Beijing Men’s Basketball Team: TJ-Liffe, Zhang Cairen, Li Muhao, Raymond, Tian Yuxiang

