Original title: Guo Ailun 19+5, Zhang Zhenlin 26+8, 6 players from Liaoning doubled to revenge Shanxi

On March 30, Beijing time, in the 40th round of the 2022-2023 CBA regular season, the Liaoning men’s basketball team beat the Shanxi men’s basketball team 127 to 99 in an away game to complete their revenge.

In terms of statistics, 4 Shanxi team scored in double figures, Feld had 23 points, 7 assists and 5 rebounds, the former coach had 23 points and 5 rebounds, Ge Zhaobao had 19 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists, Zhang Ning had 16 points; Liaoning team had 6 players scoring in double figures , Zhang Zhenlin 26 points and 8 rebounds, Guo Ailun 19 points, 5 assists and 2 rebounds, Zhao Jiwei 14 points, 10 assists, 6 rebounds and 4 steals, Fogg 24 points, 3 rebounds and 2 steals, Morand 10 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocks, Fu Hao 13 points and 5 rebounds .

In the first quarter of the game, Yuan Shuai and Zhang Chunjun hit three-pointers from the bottom corner one after another. Guo Ailun responded with a three-pointer. With 5 points, Xing Zhiqiang responded with 5 points. Zhang Zhenlin made two consecutive long-range three-pointers. The Liaoning team strengthened its defense and forced Shanxi to make continuous mistakes. Zhao Jiwei scored two consecutive three-pointers, Fogg counterattacked and scored 5 points in a row. double digits. At the end of the first quarter, the Liaoning team led the Shanxi team 37 to 24.

In the second quarter of the game, Liu Yanyu, Guo Ailun and Fogg hit the basket one after another, Xing Zhiqiang and Ge Zhaobao scored inside one after another, Feld and the former coach scored fast breaks, and the point difference remained at about 12 points. The Liaoning team continued to explode from outside. Yu Zechen, Zhao Jiwei and Guo Ailun scored open three-pointers one after another. Zhang Zhenlin scored 8 points in a row from inside and outside, extending the lead to 27 points in one fell swoop. Zhang Ning made a three-pointer from the left wing, Feld broke through the pull bar and stopped the bleeding for the Shanxi team, Zhao Jiwei responded with a three-pointer from the top of the arc, Liu Yanyu, Zhang Zhenlin and Fogg made free throws one after another, Ge Zhaobao scored consecutively inside, Zhang Chunjun made a three-pointer from the bottom corner Hit, the point difference is approaching. At the end of the first half, the Liaoning team scored 13 three-pointers in the half, leading the Shanxi team 73 to 51.

In the third quarter of the game, Ge Zhaobao scored consecutively inside, and the former coach made a three-pointer to narrow the point difference to less than 20 points. The Liaoning team strengthened their defense. Guo Ailun scored 7 points from inside and outside. Guo Ailun assisted Han Dejun to complete a “three-pointer” at the basket, and made a breakthrough throw. Jia Hao made a steal and counterattack and scored “2+1”. Zhang Ning broke through and scored 6 points alone. At the end of the first three quarters, the Liaoning team led the Shanxi team 101 to 75.

In the last quarter of the game, Zhao Jiwei broke through and changed hands for a layup, and Fogg made a three-pointer, expanding the point difference to more than 30 points. Zhang Ning broke through and scored consecutively, the former coach made a fast break and chased three points, Liu Yanyu and Fu Hao scored inside, Xing Zhiqiang and Ge Zhaobao made tip-ups one after another, Fogg scored 8 points using his personal ability, and the point difference was always maintained at more than 20 points. In the end, the Liaoning men’s basketball team beat the Shanxi men’s basketball team 127 to 99 away. (Dugu Dona)

Blakeney scored 48 points, Kendia defeated Sichuan to win the key battle

