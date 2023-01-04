Original title: Guo Ailun came back 26+10 Zhang Zhenlin 20+7 Liaoning three kills Fujian won 3 consecutive victories

On January 4th, Beijing time, in the 22nd round of the 2022-2023 CBA regular season, the Fujian men’s basketball team played against the Liaoning men’s basketball team. Before the game, the Fujian team ranked 19th in the league with a record of 3 wins and 19 losses; the Liaoning team had a record of 16 wins and 5 losses, ranking third in the league. In the end, after four quarters of fierce competition, the Liaoning men’s basketball team beat the Fujian men’s basketball team 104 to 87. They “triple-killed” their opponents in the season and won 3 consecutive victories.

In terms of statistics, 4 players from the Fujian men’s basketball team scored in double figures, Adams scored 24 points, 8 rebounds, 5 rebounds and 3 steals, Meck 13 points, Chen Linjian 17 points and 6 rebounds, Zeng Lingxuan 10 points; Liaoning men’s basketball team scored 6 players Double, Guo Ailun 26 points and 10 assists, Zhang Zhenlin 20 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals, Fogg 10 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists, Sampson 14 points, 7 rebounds and 3 blocks, Zhao Jiwei 12 points, 6 assists and 2 steals, Fu Hao 12 points and 6 Rebounds and 4 assists.

In the first quarter of the game, the Liaoning team forced the Fujian team to miss consecutive offenses at the start. Guo Ailun came back, hit the basket and scored 4 points, and made a three-pointer from the outside line. He scored 7 points in a row at the beginning and assisted Liu Yanyu to score under the basket. The Liaoning team Made a 9-0 start. Adams steals and counterattacks one-stop, Chen Linjian attacks into “2+1”, but Zhang Zhenlin hits 3 outside three-pointers, Guo Ailun suddenly points and then “feeds” Liu Yanyu, and he also makes a jumper to score. The Liaoning team will score the difference Expand to 20 points or more. Wang Huadong turned around for a layup, and Meke dunked in an empty cut, closing the score. At the end of the first quarter, the Liaoning team led the Fujian team 31 to 12. Guo Ailun scored 13 points and 4 assists on all 5 shots in a single quarter.

In the second quarter of the game, Zhang Zhenlin turned over and made a jumper, Zhao Jiwei assisted Sampson to score “2+1” on the fast break, and Wu Changze made a tip-up, widening the point difference to 26 points. Sampson turned around for a layup, Wang Huadong left the field with a right shoulder injury, Zeng Lingxuan and Li Yiyang hit three-pointers from the outside line one after another, Zhao Jiwei “passed the ball behind his head” assisted Guo Ailun to score a fast break, and stabilized the lead. The Liaoning team missed shots in a row. Wang Yixiong and Meke successively attacked the basket and made free throws. Tian Guisen hit a fast-break three-pointer and narrowed the point difference to 13 points. Zhang Zhenlin made a low turn jumper, and Chen Linjian made a difficult fadeaway jumper and hit the 24-second buzzer. At the end of the first half, the Liaoning team led the Fujian team 47 to 34 by 13 points and entered the second half. Guo Ailun had 16 points, 4 assists and 2 rebounds in the half, Zhang Zhenlin had 15 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals, and Chen Linjian had 7 points.

In the third quarter of the game, the Fujian team sent a double foreign aid lineup. Adams counterattacked and fast-breaked one-stop, narrowing the point difference to 11 points. Fogg and Guo Ailun broke through and hit the basket one after another. Meck and Wang Yixiong scored from the inside. Zhang Zhenlin was fouled on an outside shot and made all three free throws. Chen Linjian hit a three-pointer from the bottom corner, Guo Ailun assisted Fogg to counterattack and scored, Adams made a fast break in a row, and assisted Zeng Lingxuan and Meck to counterattack and score one after another, closing the score. Zhao Jiwei hit a dry three-pointer from the outside, Adams made consecutive free throws, Zeng Lingxuan broke through the bottom line and scored “2+1”, narrowing the point difference to 9 points. Adams used a breakthrough to score 4 points, and Sampson and Fu Hao scored 8 points under the basket to expand the lead. At the end of the first three quarters, the Liaoning team led the Fujian team by 15 points 80 to 65 and entered the final quarter.

In the last quarter of the game, Guo Ailun made a breakthrough and scored 4 points in a row, Chen Linjian made a breakthrough for a layup, Adams made a breakthrough throw and scored “2+1”, Wang Yixiong dunked under the basket, Zhao Jiwei hit a three-pointer from the outside, and the point difference remained at 18 points about. Guo Ailun assisted Fu Hao to make consecutive mid-range shots from the free throw line, and then assisted Sampson to score on a fast break after stealing, widening the point difference to 24 points. Li Yiyang broke through for a layup, Chen Linjian stepped back and hit a three-pointer, but Fu Hao and Zhao Jiwei hit long-range three-pointers one after another, stabilizing the 20-point lead. The game lost suspense early, and the two teams sent substitutes. In the end, after four quarters of fierce competition, the Liaoning men’s basketball team beat the Fujian men’s basketball team 104 to 87 and won 3 consecutive victories.

Fujian men’s basketball starting lineup: Tian Guisen, Adams, Chen Linjian, Wang Huadong, Wang Yixiong

Liaoning men’s basketball starting lineup: Guo Ailun, Fogg, Zhang Zhenlin, Li Xiaoxu, Liu Yanyu

