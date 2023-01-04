Original title: Guo Ailun came back and contributed a huge 26 points and 10 assists on both ends of the offense and defense, all of which were the highest in the game

Data map source: Xinhua News Agency

On January 4th, Beijing time, the 22-23 season CBA league continued to compete for the 22nd round. The Liaoning Benxi Iron and Steel Men’s Basketball Team and Fujian Xunxing Men’s Basketball Team started the match at 19:30. The Liaoning Benxi Iron and Steel Men’s Basketball Team maintained the lead and finally defeated the Fujian Xunxing Men’s Basketball Team 104-87.

In the last round of the league, the Liaoning team struggled to defeat the Jilin team after overtime. Guo Ailun needed to recuperate due to a leg injury and was not included in the 12-man squad for the game against Jilin. In this game, Guo Ailun came back from the line of fire and showed a rare good state recently. He scored a game-high 26 points and also got 10 assists, 3 rebounds and 1 steal.

After the opening, Guo Ailun first scored a layup, then received a pass from Zhang Zhenlin and scored a mid-range shot. Then Guo Ailun received a pass from Liu Yanyu and hit a 3-pointer. He personally scored the first 7 points of the Liaoning team. This season, Guo Ailun’s 3-point shooting percentage dropped to the lowest in recent seasons, only 18.9%. Guo Ailun was also very excited to hit his first three-pointer today. Next, Guo Ailun took advantage of the gap left by the opponent’s double-team twice to pass inward to Liu Yanyu, directly forming an assist. In the last minute of the first quarter, Guo Ailun made two free throws after fouling. He scored 13 points, 2 rebounds and 4 assists in the first quarter.

The Liaoning team used a small lineup for a long time in the second quarter. Sampson and Wu Changze were partnered inside, Zhao Jiwei played the point guard, Cong Mingchen played the 2nd position, and Zhang Zhenlin played the 3rd position. The feature of this lineup is its strong mobility, the three outsiders all have long-range shooting ability, and both the 2nd and 3rd positions have height advantages. In the middle of the second quarter, Guo Ailun dribbled the ball to the frontcourt continuously, facing a three-person double-team, and hit the ground to Liu Yanyu between the crowd. Liu Yanyu forced a foul and scored a free throw. In the next round, Guo Ailun actively returned to defense. After working together with his teammates to form a steal, he passed it to Zhao Jiwei. Zhao Jiwei made a wonderful back pass back to Guo Ailun. The wonderful cooperation completed by the Liaoning defender Gemini also won rounds of applause from the fans at the scene. The offensive efficiency of the two teams in the second quarter was very low, and the offensive level dropped a lot compared to the first quarter. With 3 minutes and 30 seconds left, Guo Ailun scored a free throw after fouling. At the end of the first half, Liaoning 47-34, leading by 13 points. Guo Ailun scored 16 points, 2 rebounds and 4 assists. The 16 points were also the highest score by players from both teams in the first half.

In the three quarters of the game, the Fujian team used the advantage of double foreign aid in a single quarter to continue chasing points. Fogg maintained a fiery touch on the offensive end and kept scoring points. Guo Ailun scored a breakthrough. But then Guo Ailun was dissatisfied with the penalty and was called a technical foul. Next, Guo Ailun caused Adams to foul and made two free throws. Guo Ailun sent assists to Fogg and Zhang Zhenlin successively in this quarter. The Liaoning team withstood the counterattack of the Fujian team in the third quarter and won by 2 points in a single quarter.

In the fourth quarter of the game, Guo Ailun dribbled the ball inside. After finding that his teammates had no good open opportunities, he chose to take the shot himself. The ball bounced twice at the front and bounced into it. In the next round, Guo Ailun suddenly accelerated and scored a layup from the left. Today, under the strong suppression of the outside players of the Liaoning team, the former league scoring leader Adams' three-point sight was ridiculously crooked, and he missed all his first 11 shots. With 8 minutes left, Guo Ailun passed the ball to Fu Hao who was near the free throw line. The Fujian team defending the defensive formation had a defensive vacuum near the free throw line. After Fu Hao observed it, he made a mid-range shot! Guo Ailun passed the ball and Zhao Jiwei hit a 3-pointer. In the next round, Guo Ailun caused Huang Yichao to foul again and scored another 2 points with a free throw. After that, Guo Ailun sent 2 assists again, one to Sampson and one to Fu Hao. The game completely entered garbage time, and Guo Ailun clocked in early to leave work. (Sword wind hits the face)





