Original title: Guo Ailun scored 12 points, Zhai Xiaochuan 16+8 Yang Ming was expelled from Beijing to reverse Liaoning

Data map source: Xinhua News Agency

On December 27th, Beijing time, in the 19th round of the 2022-2023 CBA regular season, the Beijing men’s basketball team faced the defending champion Liaoning men’s basketball team. Before the game, the Beijing team had a record of 12 wins and 6 losses, temporarily ranking fourth in the regular season standings; the Liaoning team had a record of 14 wins and 4 losses, ranking second in the league after the Zhejiang team. In the end, after fierce competition in four quarters, the Beijing men’s basketball team completed a 17-point reversal and beat the Liaoning men’s basketball team 81 to 78, achieving 6 consecutive victories.

Related Reading:

Outbreak-Yang Ming was disqualified when he was dissatisfied with the penalty and rushed into the arena at a critical moment

Trapped stamina!Guo Ailun scored 12 points in the half and was reversed with 0 points in the second half

In terms of statistics, 4 players from the Beijing Men’s Basketball Team scored in double figures. Zhai Xiaochuan scored 16 points and 8 rebounds, Liv 16 points, 10 rebounds and 3 blocks, Fan Ziming 12 points, 8 assists and 7 rebounds, Tian Yuxiang 15 points and 4 assists, Fang Shuo 6 points, 4 rebounds and 4 blocks. Assists, Zeng Fanbo 3 points and 4 rebounds; Liaoning men’s basketball team scored in double figures with 5 players, Guo Ailun 12 points and 2 steals, Zhao Jiwei 10 points, 8 assists, 4 rebounds and 2 steals, Zhang Zhenlin 10 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals, Ferguson 24 points and 4 rebounds 2 steals, Sampson 15 points and 6 rebounds.

In the first quarter of the game, Leaf made a fast break and assisted Zhai Xiaochuan to score in an air cut. The Liaoning team succeeded in stealing consecutively. , Guo Ailun scored 4 points in a row from inside and outside, and the two teams took the lead alternately. The Liaoning team missed consecutive shots, Tian Yuxiang hit a three-pointer from the outside, Fan Ziming scored 4 points in a row, and the Beijing team took a 6-point lead. The Liaoning team strengthened their defense. Guo Ailun first hit a three-pointer at the buzzer in 24 seconds, and then broke through an emergency stop jumper to score “2+1”. The 10-2 offensive overtook the score. At the end of the first quarter, the Liaoning team led the Beijing team 23 to 21. Guo Ailun scored 10 points on 4 of 5 shots in a single quarter.

In the second quarter of the game, the shooting percentage of the two teams dropped. Sampson made a strong attack at the basket, returned to the defensive end cap Qiu Tian, ​​Zhao Jiwei broke through for a layup, Johnson hit the basket and scored 4 points in a row, and the Liaoning team maintained the lead. The Beijing team missed consecutive outside shots, Zhao Jiwei continued to “feed the cake” Sampson scored, Guo Ailun made a fast break for a one-stop layup, Zhao Jiwei also hit a chasing three-pointer, Li Xiaoxu scored from the basket, and expanded the point difference to 17 points in one fell swoop. Zhang Cairen made an emergency stop to make a mid-range shot, and Leaf and Zhai Xiaochuan hit three-pointers from the outside line one after another, breaking the scoring shortage of the Beijing team and narrowing the point difference to 7 points. Facing the block, Fogg made an emergency stop jumper and hit the buzzer to stabilize the lead. At the end of the first half, the Liaoning team led the Beijing team by 9 points 47 to 38 and entered the second half. Guo Ailun had 12 points, Zhao Jiwei had 7 points and 5 assists, Fan Ziming had 8 points and 4 assists, and Leaf had 7 points and 3 assists.

In the third quarter, Zhai Xiaochuan made a counter-attack layup and scored “2+1”, Leaf made a strong breakthrough and scored consecutively, Fogg scored 9 consecutive breakthroughs in return, Zhang Zhenlin turned back and made a jumper, and the point difference remained at about 10 points. The Liaoning team missed consecutive offenses and failed to score a point within 6 minutes. The Beijing team seized the opportunity. Tian Yuxiang broke through and scored 4 points, and then hit an open three-pointer from the outside. The team played a 15-0 offensive to overtake by 3 points. Fogg used his personal ability to score 4 points in a row to help the Liaoning team break the scoring shortage. Liu Yanyu nailed the big cap, Zhao Jiwei counterattacked and made a fast break layup. At the end of the first three quarters, the Liaoning team and the Beijing team scored 67 to 67. The Liaoning team only made 2 of 17 three-pointers in the first three quarters.

Related Reading:

Leaf 16+10 completely exploded Liaoning’s insiders and was elected MVP of the game, Fogg was alone

Collective downturn!The three major internal lines are only 7+11, and the hidden dangers of Liaoning internal lines need to be solved urgently

In the last quarter of the game, Fogg made a good outside jumper. The Beijing team grabbed offensive rebounds in a row. Fang Shuo hit an open three-pointer. 5 point lead. Zhai Xiaochuan hit a three-pointer from the bottom corner, Fan Ziming and Li Fu succeeded in attacking inside, the head coach of the Liaoning team was dissatisfied with the penalty and was expelled from the field, and the Beijing team led by 3 points. Zhao Jiwei made a breakthrough and made one of two free throws. Leaf grabbed a key offensive rebound. Tian Yuxiang hit an open three-pointer from the bottom corner, widening the point difference to 5 points 54.4 seconds before the end of the game. Fogg made two free throws, the Liaoning team made a tactical foul, Leaf missed two free throws, Zhang Zhenlin’s last attack was blocked as a scrimmage, and the Beijing team won the ball. In the end, the Beijing men’s basketball team narrowly beat the Liaoning team 81 to 78, winning 6 consecutive victories.

Beijing men’s basketball starting lineup: Tian Yuxiang, Zhang Cairen, Zhai Xiaochuan, Li Fu, Fan Ziming

Liaoning men’s basketball starting lineup: Guo Ailun, Fogg, Zhang Zhenlin, Li Xiaoxu, Liu Yanyu

(Dugu Dona)Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: