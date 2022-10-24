Original title: Guo Haowen’s ankle fracture in training has been successfully completed. The expected recovery period is 5-6 months

Live it on October 24th Today, Guo Haowen’s agency Wasserman Sports announced that Guo Haowen suffered a fractured ankle during training. He has successfully completed the operation and is expected to recover for 5-6 months.. The original text is as follows:

On October 12, Guo Haowen was injured and left the field during training. After a professional analysis by the medical team, his injury was diagnosed as an ankle fracture. Guo Haowen has successfully undergone surgery recently, and the recovery period is expected to be 5-6 months. But this accidental injury also made Haowen substantially withdraw from this season’s G League draft.

After communication and consultation with his family and team, Guo Haowen will continue to stay in the United States for follow-up treatment and rehabilitation. In the past 157 days of training in the United States, Haowen showed his basketball skills excellently, and gradually adapted to the challenging new environment through continuous learning and communication. Haowen’s efforts have also earned him high recognition from many teams and scouts before the NBA Summer League and G League drafts.

Temporary setbacks will not stop the Dream Chaser’s footsteps. We firmly believe that Haowen’s injury can recover smoothly and expect him to return to the court in a better state.

In the previous NBA Development League draft, Chinese player and CBA Shanghai team guard Guo Haowen was not selected. According to previous reports, the Shanghai team has pre-registered Guo Haowen this season.

