Original title: Guo Shiqiang: There needs to be competition among foreign players, who is in better condition and who has more playing time

Source: Xinhua News Agency

Beijing time on October 14th news, CBA regular season, Guangzhou 106-98 victory over Sichuan.

Guangzhou head coach Guo Shiqiang commented on the game and said: “The execution of the players in this game is very strong, and they have done a good job in the targeted defense of the opponent’s small foreign players; second, the team has done a good job in rebounding; third Three points, the team did a good job in attacking rhythm in this game, much better than the first game. The only point is that defending the opponent’s three-pointers, especially the weak-side three-pointers, is not good, we will continue to summarize when we go back. .”

Guangzhou player Chen Yingjun, who scored 31 points, 8 assists and 4 rebounds in this game, commented on the game and said: “The key to today’s game is the execution of the defensive end. The opponent’s small foreign aid has a relatively strong personal ability, and we have done a better job of restricting him. .As Guo Dao mentioned, we didn’t limit the opponent’s weak-side pitchers well enough, allowing them to score a lot of threes, we need to go back and summarize. We are more decisive on the offensive end.”

Talking about the joining of foreign aid Jordan Bell, Guo Shiqiang said: “Jordan Bell just arrived in the team yesterday, and currently lacks tacit understanding. We have not trained together yet, and we need time to strengthen the team’s tacit understanding. There is less training time during the season. We will try to strengthen the understanding. Jordan Bell has a very good attitude in this game, and he needs time to recover.”

Talking about the team’s injuries, Guo Shiqiang said: “Zheng Zhun announced his retirement after the league ended last year, but due to injuries, the team was in more difficulties. But as the old captain, Zheng Zhun has a great view of the overall situation. The injuries of Kai and Wang Quanze, and secondly because Jordan Bell arrived late, the team’s interior line is more difficult. This season, the team’s lineup is relatively young, and their experience is still far from the strong teams, which will give young people more opportunities. to learn.”

Talking about the playing time of the team’s three foreign aids, Guo Shiqiang said: “We will selectively sign up for foreign aids according to the team’s situation, and whether or not to apply for the three foreign aids will depend on the specific situation; foreign aids need to compete, and who is in better condition? , who plays more minutes.”

(Edit: xixi)Return to Sohu, see more





Editor: