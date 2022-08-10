Home Sports Guo Xiaoni, a player from our province, represented the Chinese team in the FIBA ​​3×3 Women’s Series and won the championship
2022-08-10
Source: Xi'an News Network

Xi’an News Network News The FIBA ​​3×3 Women’s Series Division staged a number of exciting matches in Sukhbaatar, Mongolia from August 5th to 6th. The provincial player Guo Xiaoni from the women’s basketball team of Xi’an Jiaotong University, this time on behalf of The Chinese U23 three-person women’s basketball team played in a stable manner. She worked hard with her teammates and finally defeated the German team in the final and won the championship. This is also the first time the Chinese team has won the championship title of the FIBA ​​3×3 Women’s Series in three years.

A total of 8 teams from Europe and Asia participated in this event. In order to train young players, the Chinese Basketball Association sent a U23 three-person women’s basketball team to play. The four participating players are young talents who have recently trained in Europe, including Huang Kun. , Chen Mingling, Luo Xinyi and Guo Xiaoni. In the group stage, the Chinese team defeated the host Mongolia team, the European powerhouse Germany team and the Hungary team successively, thus advancing to the semi-finals as the first place in the group. In the semifinals, they met the Hungarian women’s basketball team again. Several girls from the Chinese team withstood the pressure and finally defeated their opponents 21:19. The opponent in the final was the German women’s basketball team. In the face of strict defense, Chen Mingling made 6 of 7 shots, scored 6 points and 9 rebounds, helping the team to win 18:19, not only becoming the hero of winning the championship, but also the “Most Valuable Player” of the game. The trophy was in his arms. Guo Xiaoni, a player from our province, also performed well and contributed to the team winning the championship.

Yang Shiqiang, the head coach of the women’s basketball team at Xi’an Jiaotong University, who has been closely watching the training and competition of his disciples in Europe, said: “The scale and level of the FIBA ​​3×3 women’s series have been continuously improved in the past two years. The basketball players have not been able to stand on the top podium in this event. Now Guo Xiaoni and U23 national team teammates have finally become the champions of the competition. In addition to congratulating them, I also hope that in the future competitions, Girls can bring their own characteristics and advantages into full play!”

Text/Xi’an Newspaper All-Media Reporter Jin Pengtu/Xi’an Jiaotong University Women’s Basketball Court

