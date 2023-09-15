Guoan Begins Battle for AFC Qualification against Zhejiang Tonight

Create a news article using this content

On the evening of September 15th, the Beijing Guoan team will face the Zhejiang team at home in the 25th round of the 2023 Chinese Super League.

Currently, the Guoan team ranks fourth in the standings with 41 points, only 1 point behind the third-placed Shanghai Shenhua team. With the last 6 rounds of the league left, the Guoan team needs to play every game well and strive to get the top three results at the end of the season to qualify for the AFC Champions League next season.

In the past national team match day, the Guoan team was transferred away from many main players, including foreign aid Jiang Xiangyou, international players Li Ke, Li Lei, Wang Ziming, Nai Bijiang, Liang Shaowen, Duan Dezhi, Han Jiaqi, Gao Tianyi and Fang Hao. Since Han, Gao and Fang are still training with the Chinese Men’s Football Team for the Asian Games, foreign aid Ademi has transferred back to Croatia, and De Souza has returned to Brazil to treat his injury, the Guoan team currently has only 24 available personnel.

During the training on the field, Jiang Xiangyou, who played in the 15-minute warm-up match on behalf of the Korean men’s national football team, had a strong desire to compete and was very active in the training. Foreign aid Fabio, who suffered a muscle strain last weekend, has returned to normal and participated in the team’s group confrontation.

Suarez said, “The biggest difficulty the team faces during this league break is not the 15 days without games, but the lack of some key players. The coaching staff must find solutions within the team. The recent training status of all players on the team and The performance is very good, whether it is a young player or a veteran. What I am more worried about now is the physical condition of the players. For example, Li Ke has not played in the system for a long time. He has played two games in the national team, so we must use him Be careful not to let him get injured again. I believe that all the players who will play tomorrow will play at their best. We must work harder to get 3 points at home.”

Zhang Yuan, the versatile midfielder who joined the team during the summer transfer window, attended the press conference with Su Shuai. Considering Li Ke’s physical fatigue, Zhang Yuan has a high chance of starting in place of the former. Looking forward to this game, Zhang Yuan said that the team has completed the training well during the intermission period. Although many key players have been removed, the team has remained undefeated in the past 5 rounds with 4 wins and 1 draw. The team is full of confidence in defeating the opponent. .

In addition to its own personnel shortage, the Guoan team also faces a strong challenge from its opponent Zhejiang team. The two teams met for the first time this season, and Guoan lost 2-3 away from home. In the past two seasons, the Guoan team has a record of 1 draw and 2 losses against the Zhejiang team, which puts them at a disadvantage. The Zhejiang team is currently ranked fifth in the league with 39 points, and they also need this victory to replace Guoan’s ranking.

Talking about the opponent’s situation, Suarez said, “The game will be fierce, and the opponent is also good at controlling the ball and has a good record recently. Although we failed to score points at the opponent’s home court, we hope to contribute in front of the best Beijing fans tomorrow. exciting competition.”

Zhejiang team has achieved 4 wins and 2 draws in the past 6 league rounds and remains unbeaten. Coach Jody said at the press conference that the game against Guoan will be difficult, but the team wants to win by 3 points. Regarding Guoan’s current shortage of major generals, Jodi is well aware of the situation. He said: “The opponent has many injuries and personnel absences. I regret this. But it is also part of the game.” (Reporter: Wang Yang)

Original title: Guoan starts the “AFC Qualification Battle” tonight against Zhejiang

