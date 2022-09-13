Original title: Guoan coach: I like this style of play to encourage high-position pressure and pursuit of ball control

The 18th round of the Chinese Super League will continue on the evening of September 14. Beijing Guoan will host the Hebei team.

Before the game, head coach Stanley said: “We are well prepared. The players have performed well in training. We are all ready to play this game.”

Team member Yu Dabao said: “Because of the epidemic, we did not leave Rizhao, but prepared on the spot. Everyone is recovering well, and some injuries in the team have also recovered. The whole team will work together to fight for this game.”

Reporter: The team used high pressure in the last round, which requires high physical fitness of the players. Have you conducted more specific drills this week?

Stanley: I think the high-position pressing style should be the style pursued by Beijing Guoan, and it is the DNA of our club. Since I came, I have been emphasizing this style of play with the players. I also like this style of play. I encourage high-post pressure and pursue ball control. Controlling the game by controlling the ball, and quickly recovering after losing the ball. This is actually a way to save physical energy, and you don't need to run back and forth throughout the game. Of course, to achieve this style of play requires good organization and good communication. So this week we will focus on this aspect of the arrangement, whether it is the whole team or between each line. (Peili)





